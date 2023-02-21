U.S. Favorite Pizza Place Opening New Location in St. Augustine

Pizza lovers in St. Augustine have something to be excited about as the town will soon be home to the newest Marco's Pizza location. Opening on February 20, the new pizza spot is located at 230 Plaza Blvd. and promises fresh, high-quality ingredients that will keep customers coming back for more.

Photo by Pablo Pacheco on Unsplash

The new owner of the Marco's Pizza franchise in St. Augustine is Clayton Kryvicky. Though he has worked as a business analyst in the private aviation industry, he always had the goal of owning his own business. Kryvicky comes from a family of entrepreneurs and was introduced to Marco's Pizza by a relative. After researching the company and trying the pizza, he was impressed with both and decided to open his own location in St. Augustine.

Kryvicky has lived in St. Augustine for a year and has a strong connection to the community. He is excited to provide the community with the fresh, high-quality ingredients that Marco's Pizza is known for.

"The St. Augustine community will see that Marco's Pizza stands out for its high-quality pizza and is known for its dough made from scratch, freshly mixed herbs and spices for the sauce, and three fresh signature cheeses," said Kryvicky.

"The pizza itself is my personal favorite. Marco's doesn't compromise on quality, which goes back to the Italian founder's standards of freshness, taste, and quality."

In addition to its delicious pizza, Marco's menu features a variety of options that cater to different dietary preferences. Customers can choose from classic and original specialty pizzas, oven-baked subs, CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads, desserts, and more.

Marco's Pizza is also the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls, a crustless pizza baked in a bowl, and Cauliflower Crust pizza.

Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco's Pizza Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Marco's Pizza has grown rapidly from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

St. Augustine pizza lovers can now experience Marco's Pizza, a brand that is committed to delivering high-quality pizzas, freshly mixed herbs and spices, and three fresh signature cheeses that provide a perfect, melty bite.

