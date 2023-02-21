Local Whistleblower Rewarded in Samsung Customs Fraud Settlement

A New York City whistleblower attorney, Timothy J. McInnis, recently announced that his client, Devyn Taylor, will receive a portion of a $1 million settlement against Samsung C&T America, Inc. (SCTA), a global trading and investment company.

The settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe on February 6, 2023, and resolves allegations brought by the United States against SCTA under the False Claims Act.

The case, brought forward by Ms. Taylor under seal, helped lead to the government's settlement with SCTA. As a result, she will be receiving a reward of $210,000, which was also approved by Judge Gardephe and publicly reported by the court on February 16, 2023.

According to a press release issued on February 7, 2023, the settlement with SCTA resolved claims:

"that between May 2016 and December 2018, SCTA violated the False Claims Act by misclassifying imported footwear under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and by not paying the full amount of customs duties owed."

Ms. Taylor expressed her appreciation for the investigative and settlement efforts of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Homeland Security Investigations (HIS).

This is a reminder of the importance of whistleblowers in uncovering fraudulent activity and holding companies accountable for their actions.

