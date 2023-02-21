Win $100 with Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread #MartinsCheesePull Challenge

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, a family-owned and operated consumer goods company, is inviting consumers to participate in the #MartinsCheesePull Challenge.

Photo by Jay Gajjar on Unsplash

The company is challenging customers to showcase their best cheese pull on Martin's bread for a chance to win $100 each week until March 17.

"We wanted to bring even more fun to the classic grilled cheese sandwich by encouraging a little friendly competition," says Carly Grazette, Marketing Coordinator at Martin's.

"Plus, what's more delicious than a gooey grilled cheese on Martin's bread!"

The challenge is open to U.S. residents on Instagram. Full terms and conditions can be accessed here.

Participants are encouraged to upload their best grilled cheese pull reel or do a remix of Martin's existing Cheese Pull Challenge Reel.

Entrants are also encouraged to utilize one of Martin's three bread products: Martin's Potato Bread, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, and Martin's 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread.

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has been baking high-quality bread and roll products since the 1950s. The company is dedicated to using high-quality ingredients to deliver an extraordinary taste that sets them apart from their competitors.

Consumers can find out more about the #MartinsCheesePull Challenge at https://potatorolls.com/melt/ or on Martin's Instagram @potatorolls.

