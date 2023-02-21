Discover the Renaissance Period through Italian Renaissance Alive Exhibition at Biltmore

Step back in time and experience the beauty of one of the greatest artistic periods in history with Italian Renaissance Alive, a new exhibition presented by Grande Experiences and hosted at Biltmore in Asheville, NC.

Photo by Europeana on Unsplash

The exhibition features stunning large-scale projections of some of the most revered Italian artists and sculptors of the Renaissance period, immersing visitors in the brilliance of this captivating era.

The exhibition is set to a powerful operatic score that celebrates Italian culture, architecture, sculpture, and literature from the 14th to 17th centuries.

With a choreography of light, color, sound, and fragrance, the multi-sensory experience explores the works of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and The Last Supper, Boticelli's The Birth of Venus, and other masterpieces by Raphael, Caravaggio, Titian, and Veronese, among others.

Grande Experiences, a Melbourne-based leading art and culture company, are the company behind the exhibition. They design, produce, and license paradigm-shifting touring and permanent experiences that bring to life the genius and masterpieces of the world's most renowned artists.

Photo by Ágatha Depiné on Unsplash

Since its founding in 2006, Grande Experiences has held more than 220 experiences in over 170 cities, to over 20 million visitors in 32 languages.

Not only will visitors have the chance to experience the Renaissance era, but they will also learn about George Vanderbilt's love of Italy and his support for prominent artists of his time. Several family portraits hanging in Biltmore House today represent his patronage, including works he commissioned by John Singer Sargent and James McNeill Whistler.

The exhibition runs from March 3, 2023, to January 7, 2024. To book your tickets, visit www.biltmore.com .

Biltmore, the vision of George W. Vanderbilt, is a 250-room French Renaissance chateau, exhibiting the Vanderbilt family's original collection of furnishings, art, and antiques.

The estate encompasses more than 8,000 acres of gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture.

Biltmore also includes Antler Hill Village, Biltmore Winery, The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, the Equestrian Center, dining, shopping, event and meeting venues, and Biltmore For Your Home.

