New Partnership Hopes to Revolutionize the Fight Against Homelessness in Seattle

Property Inspect Inc., a leader in compliance, inspections, and reporting software, has announced a new partnership with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) to work towards ending homelessness in Seattle and King County.

Photo by Clay LeConey on Unsplash

KCRHA's mission is to significantly decrease homelessness throughout King County using technology, equity, and social justice principles.

The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program is one of the ways KCRHA seeks to achieve that mission. The program is a federally funded initiative that helps low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled afford safe and sanitary housing in the private market.

In 2022, KCRHA served close to 10,000 households through the program, 17% of which were families with children.

To streamline the inspection process for their team that carries out Housing Quality Standards (HQS) inspections, KCRHA has added Property Inspect software to its process.

HQS inspections are a requirement under the voucher program, and Housing Quality Standards establish criteria for private rental units.

The inspection process has been digitized and streamlined from pen and paper to an app and web-based inspection platform, cutting the time and cost it takes to inspect in half and allowing for the quick identification of any compliance and safety issues.

Ray Costello, Managing Director of Property Inspect, said:

"It's an understatement to say we are honored to have the opportunity to be part of this community initiative in King County. At Property Inspect, we do believe that innovative, app-based inspection tools play a huge part in solving the issue of homelessness. We've seen it with our work in other municipalities in the United States, so we're proud to partner with KCRHA."

Property Inspect's platform is designed to empower municipalities and housing providers by streamlining property operations and improving the lives of the people that manage them.

The company works with organizations like the Baltimore Housing Authority, Arlington Virginia Housing Authority, and All Chicago.

KCRHA's goal is to unify and coordinate policy, funding, and services for people experiencing homelessness across the greater Seattle area. The organization believes that every person deserves a safe and stable place to live.

Your Thoughts

As the King County Regional Homelessness Authority partners with Property Inspect to streamline its Housing Choice Voucher program and improve its HQS inspection process, we want to hear from you.

Do you think this partnership will help to make a significant impact in ending homelessness in Seattle and the surrounding area?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.