Texas top philanthropists have given away more than $1 billion

Laura and John Arnold, a former lawyer and a former hedge fund founder, respectively, have made a significant impact in the philanthropic world through their Arnold Ventures. With a net worth of $3.3 billion, the couple focuses on evidence-based giving, using their wealth to support causes in education, criminal justice, and health.

Photo by Wizdan Zacky Fauzan on Unsplash

In 2022, the Arnolds granted $10 million to the Civica Foundation to produce biosimilar insulin, and $10 million over a decade to Habitat for Humanity to provide early-stage capital for affordable housing development. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe vs. Wade, they also granted millions to partners like Planned Parenthood to help improve access to contraception.

The Arnolds also continue to support job training programs for low-income people, drug addicts, and youth. Criminal justice reform has been a particular focus, with millions of dollars last year supporting dozens of university research programs with an eye toward reducing pre-trial detention, better understanding racial disparities in prosecutorial decisions, and reducing prosecution of non-violent misdemeanors.

The Arnolds have helped to fund research into how to reduce gun violence. Another of the couple's passions is helping to fund research into pretrial justice. Through their lifetime giving of $1.63 billion, which has increased by $170 million from the previous year, Laura and John Arnold have made a significant impact in their chosen areas of focus.

