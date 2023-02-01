Arizona's highest earning YouTuber makes over $500k per year

Arizona is home to many talented creators on YouTube, but none have made quite the impact as Collins Key. This popular YouTube channel, created by Collins Key, has been entertaining audiences since 2011 with its unique blend of comedy, challenges, and pranks.

Photo by Bill Craighead on Unsplash

With over 500k per year in earnings, Collins Key has established itself as one of the top earning channels in the state of Arizona.

The channel, which was created on 9th August 2011, has amassed a massive 6.5 billion views and counting. The channel's most viewed video, "Gummy Food vs. Real Food Challenge! EATING GIANT GUMMY FOOD Best Gross Real Worm Candy," has over 170 million views. Collins Key specializes in comedy videos that are designed to make viewers laugh, learn, and be entertained. From DIY gummy food made out of candy, pancake art challenges, pranks, and life hacks, the channel has something for everyone.

Making money on YouTube is a multi-faceted process. The most common way creators make money on YouTube is through advertising revenue. Advertisers pay YouTube to place ads on their videos, and creators earn a share of that revenue.

Creators can also earn money through sponsorships, merchandise sales, and creating their own products. YouTube also offers its creators the ability to join the YouTube Partner Program, which allows them to monetize their videos through the platform's built-in monetization tools.

YouTube is one of the largest and most popular platforms on the internet, with over 2 billion monthly active users. It is a place where creators can share their passions, talents, and interests with a global audience.

The platform offers a wide range of opportunities for creators to monetize their content and turn their passion into a career. With its massive audience and diverse range of content, YouTube is a powerful tool for building a community, growing a business, and making a name for oneself.

Your Thoughts

As we take a look at the highest-earning YouTube channel from the state of Arizona, we have to mention Collins Key, a channel that has made a significant impact in the online community. If you haven't checked out the channel yet, we highly recommend it, as it is sure to leave you laughing and learning something new.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on Collins Key and other top-earning channels from your state. Let us know in the comments.