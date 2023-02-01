The Best TV Shows Set In Chicago: Your City on Screen

Chicago, Illinois, is known for its rich history, culture, and landmarks. But did you know that the Windy City has also been the backdrop for some popular TV shows?

Photo by Ali Pazani on Unsplash

Here is a look at five TV shows that have been set or filmed in Chicago:

Punky Brewster

"Punky Brewster" is a 1980s sitcom that aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986. The show starred Soleil Moon Frye as the titular character, Punky Brewster, a spunky and lovable foster child who lives with her adoptive father, Henry (played by George Gaynes) in Chicago. The show was created by David W. Duclon and executive produced by Howard Leeds and Ben Starr.

The show followed Punky and her life in a Chicago apartment building with her best friend Cherie and her dog Brandon. Punky is an optimistic and resilient child who is always eager to help others and make the best out of difficult situations. The show tackled many important issues, such as adoption, foster care, and single parenthood, in a way that was relatable and entertaining for audiences of all ages.

Happy Endings

"Happy Endings" is an American television sitcom that ran on the ABC network from 2011 to 2013. The show followed a group of six friends living in Chicago, Illinois, and centered around their relationships and daily lives. The ensemble cast included Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., and Casey Wilson.

The show had a comedic and witty tone and was praised for its diverse cast and relatable storylines. The show dealt with a variety of comedic situations and relationship dynamics, including the ups and downs of dating, friendship, and career struggles. The show also featured a strong comedic ensemble and had a distinctive comedic tone that blended both physical and verbal comedy.

According to Jim

"According to Jim" is an American television sitcom that ran on the ABC network from 2001 to 2009. The show starred Jim Belushi as Jim, a lovable but slightly clueless husband, and father living in the Chicago suburbs with his family. The show also starred Courtney Thorne-Smith as Jim's wife, Cheryl, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as his sister-in-law Dana, and Larry Joe Campbell as his best friend, Andy.

The show featured a mix of family-friendly humor and heartwarming moments centering around the daily lives and struggles of the characters. The show also dealt with themes of parenting, marriage, and the relationships between family and friends. The show was known for its relatable and often silly humor and for its light-hearted and family-friendly tone.

Man Seeking Woman

"Man Seeking Woman" is an American comedy television series created by Simon Rich. The show premiered on FXX in 2015 and ran for three seasons until 2017. The series followed the dating life of a 20-something Chicago resident, Josh Greenberg, played by Jay Baruchel.

The show had a unique and surreal tone, often depicting the main character's romantic struggles in a comedic and exaggerated way. Many episodes featured fantastical and absurd elements, such as Josh going on a date with a troll or him being sent to a time-out dimension for misbehaving during a breakup.

The show was praised for its smart and creative writing and for its unique take on the dating comedy genre. The cast also includes Eric André, Britt Lower, and Maya Erskine.

Still Standing

Still Standing is a family sitcom that aired on CBS from 2002 to 2006. The show follows the lives of Bill and Judy Miller, a working-class couple living in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park. Mark Addy stars as Bill, a Chicago truck driver, and Jami Gertz as his wife, Judy, a stay-at-home mom. The show focuses on their daily struggles and interactions with their three children: teenage daughter Lauren, portrayed by Renee Olstead, and younger sons Brian, played by Taylor Ball and Rylen Judson, as they navigate the challenges of parenting and the ups and downs of daily life.

The show was known for its relatable and down-to-earth depiction of a middle-class famly, and its focus on family values and the importance of family bonds. The show was also praised for its comedic elements, with many episodes featuring witty banter and physical comedy.

In conclusion, Chicago has served as the backdrop for a variety of TV shows over the years, offering a diverse range of comedic and dramatic storytelling.

From family-friendly sitcoms to surreal comedies, these shows have captured the city's unique energy and culture and continue to be enjoyed by audiences today.