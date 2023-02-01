Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion views

JoJo Siwa is a well-known American singer, dancer, and YouTube personality who was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska. She is best known for her hit single "Boomerang," which has over 967 million views on her YouTube channel "XOMG POP!"

Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

The channel was originally started as JoJo Siwa's channel, but has since been rebranded and is now managed by her team.

JoJo Siwa rose to fame as a dancer on the hit reality show "Dance Moms" on Lifetime. She quickly became a fan favorite for her energetic and positive personality, and her popularity grew rapidly. She then began posting vlogs, music videos, and covers of popular songs on her YouTube channel. JoJo's channel has become a source of inspiration and entertainment for millions of viewers around the world, especially for young girls who look up to her as a role model.

XOMG POP! is a channel that features a variety of content, including music videos, vlogs, and other fun, lighthearted content that is perfect for all ages. The channel has a huge following, with over 2.5 billion views and over 10 million subscribers. This is a testament to JoJo's popularity and her ability to connect with her audience.

Making money on YouTube works by monetizing videos through advertisements, sponsorships, and merchandise sales. The amount of money a channel earns varies depending on factors such as the number of views, clicks, and engagement on the videos. As one of the highest-earning YouTube channels in Nebraska, XOMG POP! is estimated to earn over $30,000 per year from ad revenue alone.

In addition to her YouTube success, JoJo Siwa has also made a name for herself in the music industry. She has released several hit singles, including "Boomerang," "Kid in a Candy Store," and "D.R.E.A.M." She has also released a successful album, "D.R.E.A.M. the Music." JoJo has toured the world, performing for sold-out crowds and showcasing her impressive dance skills and energetic personality.

Your Thoughts

In conclusion, JoJo Siwa and XOMG POP! are major sensations in Nebraska and around the world. The channel's popularity and success are a testament to JoJo's hard work, dedication, and her ability to connect with her audience.

Her positive and inspiring message has resonated with millions of viewers, and she continues to inspire and entertain through her channel.

We would love to hear what you think of JoJo Siwa and XOMG POP! Have you been a fan for a long time, or are you just discovering her now? Let us know in the comments below!