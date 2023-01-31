The Best Movies Set in Alabama You Won't Want to Miss

Ted Rivers

If you're looking for a great movie night with friends or family, why not check out one of the many films set in Alabama? Not only are these movies entertaining and engaging, but they also provide a glimpse into the culture and history of the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XS7kj_0kWwwfuo00
Photo byArlindaonUnsplash

From quirky comedies to heartfelt dramas, here are five movies set in Alabama that you won't want to miss!

Our Friend (2019)

"Our Friend" is a 2019 American drama film directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and based on the true story of journalist Matthew Teague and his wife, Nicole, who are facing a terminal illness diagnosis for Nicole. The film stars Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel and tells the story of how their close friend Dane comes to live with them and helps the couple through this difficult time in their lives.

The film is set in Mobile, Alabama, and is shot between Mobile and Fairchild. The film effectively uses the picturesque scenery of Alabama to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that complements the film's emotional storyline.

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

"My Cousin Vinny" is a 1992 American comedy film directed by Jonathan Lynn and starring Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei, and Ralph Macchio. The film follows two college students who are wrongly accused of murder while traveling through rural Alabama and turn to their inexperienced lawyer cousin Vinny to help prove their innocence.

While the film is set in rural Alabama, a significant portion of it was actually shot across locations in Georgia.

The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $52 million against a budget of $11 million. Marisa Tomei won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Vinny's fiancée, Mona Lisa Vito.

Big Fish (2003)

"Big Fish" is a 2003 American fantasy adventure film directed by Tim Burton and based on the novel by Daniel Wallace. The film stars Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Jessica Lange, Billy Crudup, Danny DeVito, and Helena Bonham Carter and tells the story of Edward Bloom, a man whose incredible stories captivate his son throughout his life.

The film was shot in various locations across Alabama, but it also utilized some locations in Paris. The film uses the unique landscapes and architecture of these locations to bring the fantastical world of Edward's stories to life.

"Big Fish" received positive reviews from the audience and was a modest commercial success, grossing over $120 million against a budget of $70 million. The film was praised for its imaginative visuals, strong performances, and touching story, with many noting Tim Burton's unique style and ability to bring fantastical elements to life on the big screen.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

"Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" is a 2007 American comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan and starring John C. Reilly as the titular character, Dewey Cox. The film is a spoof of the musical biopic genre and follows Dewey's journey from humble beginnings in rural Alabama to becoming an international musical sensation. The film features an all-star cast, including Jenna Fischer, Kristen Wiig, and Tim Meadows, among others.

Although the film is set in rural Alabama, the majority of scenes were shot at the Sony Pictures Studio lot in California. The film effectively uses the landscapes and architecture of these locations to bring Dewey's journey to life and create a fitting backdrop for its comedic storyline.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

"Sweet Home Alabama" is a 2002 American romantic comedy film directed by Andy Tennant and starring Reese Witherspoon as Melanie Smooter and Patrick Dempsey as Jake Perry. The film follows Melanie, a small-town girl turned big-city fashion designer, who must return home to her Southern roots when her past catches up with her present. After running away years before without explanation or apology, Melanie must confront her past if she wants any chance at a future with her new fiancé Jake.

While the film is primarily set in Alabama, the majority of the film was filmed across Georgia, with some scenes shot in Eufaula, Alabama. The film effectively uses the landscapes and architecture of these locations to bring Melanie's journey to life and create a fitting backdrop for its romantic storyline.

"Sweet Home Alabama" was a commercial success, grossing over $180 million against a budget of $30 million. The film was widely praised for its charming performances, particularly by Reese Witherspoon, and its touching story about the power of family, heritage, and second chances.

Your Thoughts

Whether you're looking for laughs or tears, there's no shortage of fantastic films set in Alabama that will entertain you for hours! From Our Friend to Sweet Home Alabama, there are plenty of movies set in this beautiful state that will make your next movie night one that won't be forgotten anytime soon!

So grab some popcorn and take a trip down South with these five must-see movies!

