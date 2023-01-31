Texas born philanthropist has given away over $2 billion

Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife Su,san have made a significant impact in the world of philanthropy. The couple's net worth, estimated at $52 billion, is primarily derived from Dell Technologies, a multinational computer technology corporation that specializes in the development, selling, and repairing of personal computers and other related products and services.

Photo by Omid Armin on Unsplash

Michael Dell is the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world's largest technology companies. Dell Technologies is a multinational company that designs, develops, and sells personal computers, servers, data storage devices, network switches, software, computer peripherals, HDTVs, cameras, printers, and electronics built by other manufacturers. The company is known for its direct-sales model, which involves selling personal computers directly to customers.

In 1992, Michael Dell turned Dell Computer into a publicly traded company, but in 2013, he took the company private once again. Today, Dell Technologies is one of the largest technology companies in the world, with over $100 billion in annual revenue. Michael Dell's net worth is estimated to be around $52 billion, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world.

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation focuses on improving education and economic stability for children and families in need. In recent years, the foundation has made significant donations to organizations in Ukraine, providing assistance to families with medical needs and helping to resettle refugees following Russia’s invasion of the country. Additionally, the foundation provides college scholarships to low-income students in the United States and South Africa, as well as funding credit and savings organizations for low-income families living in urban areas in India.

In total, the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation has donated over $2.43 billion throughout their lifetime, with an increase of $177 million from the previous year. The couple's dedication to improving the lives of children and families around the world has not gone unnoticed, and their philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact in the lives of many.

