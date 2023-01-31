Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State University

Depression can be a debilitating experience, but it doesn't have to be faced alone. Ohio State University is offering free therapy for individuals interested in treating their depression without medication. The study, aimed at exploring ways to improve the treatment of depression, is offering 12 weeks of psychotherapy sessions to eligible participants.

To be eligible for this opportunity, participants must be 18 or older, live in Ohio, and have stable access to the internet or be able to attend appointments at Ohio State University. Those who are selected for the study will also be asked to complete online surveys throughout the process.

Posting to Reddit, here's what the University is offering:

Have you been feeling down or depressed lately? Are you interested in treating your depression without medication? You may qualify for free therapy provided online or in-person at Ohio State University as part of a study exploring ways to improve the treatment of depression...

This study is being conducted by researchers at The Ohio State University. For more information, visit our website. If you are interested in participating, please call 614-292-2345 to take the first steps to find out if you are eligible.

Psychotherapy is a proven and effective way to treat depression. It involves talking to a trained therapist in a supportive and confidential setting to work through feelings, thoughts, and behaviors that may be contributing to depression. This type of therapy can help individuals learn coping skills, gain insight into their experiences, and develop a greater understanding of themselves and their relationships.

For more information on the study and how to participate, please visit the Ohio State University website or call 614-292-2345. Take the first step to treat your depression and find support and help.