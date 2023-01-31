City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown Columbus

Columbus City Council is proposing a change in legislation that would limit the speed limit on all Downtown streets to 25 mph. This proposal is a part of the city's Vision Zero plan, aimed at reducing crashes, injuries, and fatalities on the roads.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

A public hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. During this hearing, city residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed speed limit change.

The affected area, where the speed limit would be limited to 25 mph, is located between the boundaries of I-670 to the north, I-71 to the east, I-70 and I-71 to the south, and the Scioto River and Neil Avenue to the west. The Scioto area of Franklinton east of the Lucas Street railroad tracks is also included.

Currently, the speed limit on Downtown streets is 35 mph. The proposed change in legislation would lower this speed limit, creating a safer environment for drivers and pedestrians. Affected streets would include:

Broad Street

3rd Street

4th Street

Town Street

Rich Street

Main Street

Mound Street

Fulton Street

Grant Avenue

Cleveland Avenue

Before these changes can come into effect, there will be a public hearing. This gives residents the opportunity to raise concerns they may have about changes and allow for a discussion on the topic.

According to Vision Zero Columbus, more than 50 people die as a result of traffic accidents each year. Reducing the speed limits in Downtown Columbus is part of an ongoing effort to address this and prevent needless deaths in the city.

