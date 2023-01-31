The Best TV Shows Set In Mississippi: Your City On Screen

Mississippi has been the setting for a variety of television shows over the years, showcasing the state's unique culture and history.

From drama to comedy, these shows have captured the attention of audiences across the country.

One Mississippi

One Mississippi is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama series created by comedian Tig Notaro and her writing partner Diablo Cody. The show is set in Biloxi, Mississippi, and follows the life of Tig, who returns to her hometown after her mother's death to take care of her family and deal with her own health issues. The show explores themes of grief, family, and identity through Tig's unique perspective and dry wit. The show ran for two seasons on Amazon Prime Video before being canceled in 2017.

In the Heat of the Night

In the Heat of the Night is a crime drama series that premiered in 1988 and ran for eight seasons. The show is set in the fictional Mississippi town of Sparta and follows the partnership between Virgil Tibbs, an African American detective from Philadelphia, and Bill Gillespie, the white police chief of Sparta, as they solve crimes and navigate the racial tensions of the South. The show was critically acclaimed and won numerous awards during its run, including an Emmy for Oustanding Lead in a Drama Series for Carroll O'Connor's performance.

Home Town

Home Town is a home renovation series that premiered on HGTV in 2017. The show is filmed in Laurel, Mississippi, and follows husband and wife team Ben and Erin Napier as they restore and remodel historic homes in their hometown. The show focuses on the couple's passion for preserving the character and history of their community, as well as their personal and professional lives. The show is currently in its sixth season and has been praised for its relatable and genuine characters, as well as its beautiful design.

Mississippi has provided a rich setting for a diverse range of television shows over the years, from comedy-drama to crime drama, home renovation, and documentaries. These shows have not only entertained audiences but also highlighted the state's unique culture, history, and people.

Whether you're a fan of crime dramas or home renovation shows, these Mississippi-based TV shows have something for everyone to enjoy.