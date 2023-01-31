Montana's highest earning YouTuber has amassed over 4 billion views

In the world of online content creation, YouTube has become a household name, with thousands of creators sharing their talents, passions, and everyday lives with audiences around the world. One of the top-earning YouTube channels hailing from the state of Montana is Wassabi.

Wassabi, created by Alex Wassabi, is a channel that features a variety of content including vlogs, comedy skits, and collaborations with other popular YouTubers. The channel, which was created in 2006, has amassed over 4.6 billion views and over 15 million subscribers. The channel's most viewed video, "Carly Rae Jepsen CALL ME MAYBE - Rolanda & Richard (Parody)" has over 145 million views.

The channel is run by Alex, who is also an influencer boxer, besting Deji at the inaugural Social Gloves event. His channel has become known for its comedic skits, parodies, and collaborations with other YouTubers. He also frequently upload vlogs, showcasing their daily lives and giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Wassabi's target audience is mostly teenagers and young adults. The channel's content is relatable, and its comedic skits and parodies are often centered around current pop culture and internet trends, making it easily relatable to its target audience.

It is estimated that Wassabi earns over $100,000 per year from its YouTube channel through ad revenue. YouTube creators can make money from their videos through a variety of ways, including ads, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

Advertisers pay YouTube to place their ads on the platform, and a portion of that revenue is given to the creator whose video the ad appears on. Creators can also earn money through sponsorships, where a company pays the creator to feature their product in a video or mention it in a vlog. Additionally, creators can sell merchandise through YouTube's built-in store feature, such as t-shirts, hats, and other products related to their channel.

In conclusion, YouTube has become a popular platform for creators to share their talents and passions with the world. The channel Wassabi, hailing from Montana, has become one of the top-earning YouTube channels, earning over $100,000 per year through a variety of ways,its such as ad revenue, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

