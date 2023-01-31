Portland is a vibrant and diverse city with a variety of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals. Whether you're looking for an affordable apartment, a lively nightlife, or easy access to public transportation, there's a neighborhood in Portland that's perfect for you.

Photo by Zack Spear on Unsplash

Here are some of the best neighborhoods for young professionals in Portland:

Pearl District

Located just northwest of downtown Portland, the Pearl District is a trendy and upscale neighborhood known for its art galleries, boutique shops, and trendy restaurants. The neighborhood is also home to many young professionals who appreciate its proximity to downtown, as well as its easy access to public transportation. Many of the condos and apartment buildings in the area are new and have modern amenities like fitness centers and rooftop decks.

Division Street

Division Street is a neighborhood that spans Southeast Portland and is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide range of bars, clubs, and music venues. The area has a diverse population of young professionals, and the cost of living is relatively affordable. The neighborhood is also home to many independent shops and restaurants that are popular with the younger crowd.

Alberta Street

Located in Northeast Portland, Alberta Street is a trendy neighborhood known for its art galleries, independent shops, and diverse restaurants. It has a vibrant community that hosts many festivals and events throughout the year, making it a great place to socialize and meet new people. The neighborhood is also home to many young professionals who appreciate the diverse, bohemian vibe and the relatively low cost of living.

Hawthorne District

This Southeast neighborhood is known for its vintage shops, thrift stores, and restaurants. It's a lively neighborhood, lively with a big community feel, and lots of young families and professionals. You'll also find it very walkable and bikeable, a lots of parks and green spaces. The neighborhood is also home to many affordable apartments, making it a great option for young professionals on a budget.

Woodlawn

This Northeast neighborhood is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Portland and has a strong sense of community. The area is home to many young professionals, artists, and families, and has a mix of affordable apartments, townhouses, and single-family homes. The neighborhood is also home to many independent shops, restaurants, and cafes, making it a great place to hang out and socialize with friends.

Your Thoughts

No matter what you're looking for, Portland's neighborhoods have something to offer young professionals. Each one has a unique atmosphere and personality, and many of them are great places to live, work, and play.

Comment below with your thoughts on the best neighborhoods for young people in Portland.