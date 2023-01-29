5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films.

Photo by Amy Peryam on Unsplash

From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

This action-comedy, starring Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, and Michelle Monaghan, is set in both Los Angeles and Indianapolis. The movie follows a petty thief who is mistaken for an actor and ends up working on a movie with a cop-turned-private investigator. According to the script, the opening scene for Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was set at a fair in Indiana.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

One of Steven Spielberg’s earliest blockbusters, Close Encounters, stars Richard Dreyfuss as an ordinary man who has an extraordinary encounter with an alien spacecraft. The film is primarily set in the town of Muncie. Dreyfuss's character is a blue-collar worker who gets swept up in the adventure. Most of the filming actually took place in Alabama, as well as additional locations in California, Wyoming, and India.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Based on John Green’s heartbreaking novel, The Fault in Our Stars, tells the story of two cancer patients who fall in love despite their medical struggles. While much of this film takes place in Amsterdam, the scenes set in Indiana are actually filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Local artwork makes it into the movie as The Funky Bones Skeleton installation is the backdrop for a pivotal moment in the film.

Say It Isn't So (2001)

This romantic comedy stars Heather Graham as Gilly, a hairdresser from rural Indiana who falls for her customer Gilly (played by Chris Klien). It wasn’t particularly well-received by critics at the time and Say It Isn't So was never actually filmed in Indiana. The production took place primarily in Vancouver, Canada, with additional filming in California.

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Set during WWII, A League Of Their Own tells the story of two sisters who join an all-female professional baseball league. Several scenes were shot at historic Bosse Field in Evansville while other sequences were filmed at various locations across central Indiana.Filming also took place in Chicago and New York City.

Your Thoughts

Whether you're looking for humor or drama—or just want to watch some great movies that feature your hometown—these five films will provide plenty of entertainment value! Go ahead - grab your popcorn and enjoy these classic films that showcase all that our great state has to offer!