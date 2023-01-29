Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Denver

Denver, Colorado, is known for its beautiful mountains, outdoor recreation, and thriving cultural scene. But did you know that it is also home to some notable celebrities? From actors to comedians, Denver has produced a number of talented individuals who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

In this article, we will take a closer look at five famous individuals who hail from Denver: Don Cheadle, Naomi Grossman, Trey Parker, Kristin Cavallari, and Adam McKay.

Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle is an actor, director, and producer who was born in Denver in 1964. He began his career in the late 1980s, starring in films such as "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." Cheadle's breakout role came in 2004 with his portrayal of Paul Rusesabagina in the film "Hotel Rwanda," for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

He has since starred in numerous films, including "Iron Man 2," "The Martian," and "Captain America: Civil War." In addition to his acting career, Cheadle is also an active philanthropist, working with organizations such as the Enough Project and the Not On Our Watch Project.

Naomi Grossman

Naomi Grossman is an actress and comedian best known for her role as Pepper in the FX series "American Horror Story." Born in Denver in 1975, Grossman began her career in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian. She later transitioned to acting, appearing in a number of stage productions before being cast as Pepper in "American Horror Story: Asylum."

Grossman's portrayal of the character was widely praised, and she returned to play Pepper and Samantha Crowe in the series' fourth and eighth seasons respectively. In addition to her work on "American Horror Story," Grossman has also appeared in films such as "The Blackout" and "Siren Song."

Trey Parker

Trey Parker is a writer, director, actor, and musician best known as the co-creator of the animated series "South Park." Born in Conifer, Colorado, in 1969, Parker attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he met future "South Park" co-creator Matt Stone. Together, they created the animated short "Jesus vs. Santa," which eventually led to the creation of "South Park."

The series premiered on Comedy Central in 1997 and has since become one of the longest-running and most successful animated series of all time. In addition to "South Park," Parker has also co-written and starred in the Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon" and directed the films "Team America: World Police" and "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut."

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is a television personality, fashion designer, and author. Born in Denver in 1987, Cavallari rose to fame in the early 2000s as one of the stars of the MTV reality series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County."

She later appeared on the spin-off series "The Hills" and "The Hills: New Beginnings." In addition to her reality television career, Cavallari has also released a number of books, including "Balancing in Heels" and "True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar."

Adam McKay

Adam McKay is a writer, director, and producer known for his work in comedy. Born in 1968 in Denver, McKay began his career as a writer and performer on the sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live." He later co-created and starred in the comedy series "Upright Citizen's Brigade" before transitioning to film. McKay has written and directed a number of successful comedies, including "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and "Step Brothers."

He has also received critical acclaim for his more recent dramatic films, such as "The Big Short," for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director and won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. McKay continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his sharp wit and political satire.

Your Thoughts

In conclusion, Denver, Colorado, has produced a diverse group of talented individuals in the entertainment industry. From actors like Don Cheadle to comedians like Trey Parker, these individuals have made their mark in Hollywood and continue to be successful in their respective fields.

Denver is a city that has much to offer, and it is clear that its residents have a unique talent and creativity that makes them stand out in the entertainment industry.

Can you think of any more celebrities from Denver who deserve to be on this list? Comment below!