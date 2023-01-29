Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Idaho

Idaho is a state known for its natural beauty, with vast stretches of wilderness and rugged terrain. However, it's also home to a number of notable individuals who have made their mark in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has produced a diverse group of talented individuals.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at five notable people from Idaho: Bruce Willis, Aaron Paul, Christina Fulton, Jay Pickett, and Nikki Sixx.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis is a well-known actor and producer who first rose to fame in the 1980s with his role in the hit TV series Moonlighting. He has since gone on to star in a number of blockbuster films, including Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, and Armageddon.

Born in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, Willis was raised in New Jersey, but has family ties to the state of Idaho. He owned a ranch in Hailey, Idaho, and has been spotted in the state on several occasions.

Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul is an actor who is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad. He has also starred in a number of films, including Need for Speed, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and Triple 9.

Born in Emmett, Idaho, Paul got his start in the entertainment industry in the late 1990s, appearing in several commercials and TV shows before landing his breakout role in Breaking Bad.

Christina Fulton

Christina Fulton is an actress and model who has appeared in a number of films, including The Doors, Natural Born Killers, and Something Wild. Born in Boise, Idaho, Fulton began her career as a model before transitioning to acting in the late 1980s.

In addition to her acting career, Fulton is also known for her work as a fashion model and has appeared in several high-profile campaigns.

Jay Pickett

Jay Pickett is an American actor, best known for his roles in various TV series and movies, including "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital," "Perry Mason," "Port Charles" and "Matlock."

Born in Nampa, Idaho, Pickett began his acting career in the 1980s and has since appeared in a number of TV series and films.

Nikki Sixx

Nikki Sixx is a musician, songwriter, radio host, and photographer, best known as the co-founder, bassist, and primary songwriter of the band Mötley Crüe. Born in San Jose, California, Sixx was raised in Jerome, Idaho, he formed the band London in 1978, which would eventually evolve into Mötley Crüe. He is also known for his solo work and as the host of his own radio show, Sixx Sense.

Your Thoughts

Idaho may be a small state, but it has produced a number of notable individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has a diverse group of talented people who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

While not all of these individuals were born in Idaho, they all have strong ties to the state and have called it home at some point in their lives. Comment below with more Idaho residents who deserve to be on this list!