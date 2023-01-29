5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.

This article will take a closer look at some of the famous people who were born or raised in Salt Lake City, including Nolan Bushnell, Matthew Davis, Patrick Fugit, Julianne Hough, and Bryan Dechart.

Nolan Bushnell

As the founder of Atari and the inventor of Pong, Nolan Bushnell is often referred to as the "father of the video game industry." Born in Clearfield, Utah, just outside of Salt Lake City, Bushnell studied engineering at the University of Utah before starting Atari in 1972.

Under his leadership, the company released some of the most iconic and successful video games of the 1970s and 1980s, including Pong, Asteroids, and Centipede. He later founded several other companies, including the Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theatre restaurant chain.

Matthew Davis

Actor Matthew Davis is best known for his roles on popular television shows like "The Vampire Diaries" and "What About Brian." Born in Salt Lake City, Davis attended the University of Utah before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

After making his television debut in the early 2000s, he quickly landed a number of recurring roles on popular shows like "Gilmore Girls" and "Legally Blonde: The Series." In 2009, he landed the role of Alaric Saltzman on "The Vampire Diaries," which ran for eight seasons.

Patrick Fugit

Patrick Fugit is best known for his starring role in the 2000 film "Almost Famous." Born in Salt Lake City, Fugit began acting in local theater productions as a teenager before making his film debut in "White Squall" in 1996.

After "Almost Famous" brought him widespread critical acclaim, he went on to star in a number of other films, including "Saved!" and "Wristcutters: A Love Story." In recent years, he has also appeared on television shows like "Outcast" and "Westworld."

Julianne Hough

Dancer, singer, and actress Julianne Hough was born in Sandy, Utah, which is a suburb of Salt Lake City. She began dancing at a young age and eventually became a professional ballroom dancer, winning multiple championships and appearing on the television show "Dancing with the Stars."

After transitioning to a career in music and acting, Hough has appeared in films such as "Rock of Ages" and "Footloose" and has also released several albums.

Bryan Dechart

Bryan Dechart is an American actor and voice actor, best known for his role as Connor in the video game Detroit: Become Human. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, he began acting in theater and film productions in the city before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

He has had appearances in TV shows and movies and also lent his voice to a number of video games.

Your Thoughts

Salt Lake City, Utah, is home to a number of talented and accomplished individuals who have made their mark in various fields and industries. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these celebrities have all achieved success in their respective careers and have put Salt Lake City on the map. They continue to inspire future generations with their talents, creativity, and hard work.

Comment below with any more Salt Lake City residents who deserve to be on this list!