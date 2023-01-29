4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina

South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash

Here’s a look at four of them.

The Notebook (2004)

This classic romantic drama, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks and directed by Nick Cassavetes, was filmed mainly at locations around Charleston. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as teenage sweethearts whose love is tested by time and circumstance. It also features James Garner as an elderly man telling their story to his companion (played by Gena Rowlands).

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Stanley Kubrick's Vietnam War epic was actually shot mostly in England, but some scenes were set at Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot near Beaufort despite being filmed across the pong. Matthew Modine stars as a U.S Marine recruit who endures basic training before heading off to fight in Vietnam. The film's iconic opening sequence was shot here, where we get our first glimpse of gunnery sergeant Hartman (R Lee Ermey).

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Mel Gibson's World War II epic garnered seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director honors for Gibson himself. Most of the movie was shot on location in Australia, and the Newington Armory at Sydney Olympic Park was used as a stand-in for South Carolina's Fort Jackson.

Andrew Garfield stars as Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who is sent into battle without a weapon but ends up saving 75 men from certain death nonetheless.

The Patriot (2000)

This Revolutionary War epic stars Mel Gibson once again as Benjamin Martin, an ex-soldier who reluctantly joins forces with colonial militia to fight against British troops during the American Revolution. While most of the movie was shot in South Africa, some scenes were filmed around Cypress Gardens and Charleston. The movie also features Heath Ledger as Martin's son Gabriel who helps him fight against oppressive British forces.

Your Thoughts

South Carolina has been home to some powerful movies over the years! From tearjerking romantic dramas to intense war epics, there’s something for everyone when it comes to movies set or partially filmed in South Carolina — even vampire hunters!

Can you think of any more films set in or filmed in South Carolina that deserve to be on this list?