The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, located on the Atlantic coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its miles of beaches and boardwalk, as well as its historic and cultural attractions.

Photo by Cole Miller on Unsplash

The city also offers a diverse array of neighborhoods that are attractive to young professionals.

Oceanfront

The Oceanfront neighborhood in Virginia Beach is a popular destination for young professionals due to its lively atmosphere and abundance of dining, entertainment, and nightlife options. The neighborhood is located along the Atlantic Ocean and is home to the famous Virginia Beach Boardwalk, a 3-mile long promenade that offers picturesque views of the ocean and is a popular spot for outdoor activities such as walking, biking, and rollerblading. The Boardwalk also features a variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions, making it a great destination for tourists and locals alike.

Hilltop

The Hilltop is also a great place for outdoor enthusiasts, as it's close to several parks and recreational areas, including First Landing State Park, which offers hiking and biking trails, swimming, and boating. Additionally, the Hilltop is home to several schools and is considered one of the more family-friendly neighborhoods in the area. The area has a mix of both old and new properties, with many of the homes being well-maintained and updated, which is great for young professionals who are looking for a well-established neighborhood with a strong sense of community.

Town Center

Town Center is a vibrant, bustling neighborhood that offers something for everyone. This mixed-use development is designed to be a walkable, urban community that offers easy access to a variety of amenities. The Town Center is home to a wide range of shops, from high-end boutiques to big-box retailers, and a variety of restaurants and bars, from casual cafes to upscale dining establishments.

The Town Center also offers a variety of housing options, from high-rise apartments to townhouses and single-family homes. This range of housing options makes it a great choice for young professionals at different stages of their careers and with different needs. The Town Center is also well-connected to public transportation, making it easy for residents to get around the city.

Pembroke Manor

Pembroke Manor is a neighborhood in the western part of the city that is becoming increasingly popular among young professionals. The area is known for its mix of single-family homes and townhouses, which makes it a great option for those looking for more space and a more suburban feel. Additionally, Pembroke Manor is home to several well-maintained parks and green spaces, which makes it a great option for those who enjoy outdoor activities.

Your Thoughts

Ultimately, Virginia Beach offers a range of neighborhoods that can cater to the needs and preferences of young professionals. Whether you're looking for an active beach lifestyle or a more suburban atmosphere, there's a neighborhood in Virginia Beach that's sure to suit your needs.

Comment below with your thoughts on the best neighborhoods for young people.