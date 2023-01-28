5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Mexico

New Mexico might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Mexico.

Here are five celebrities you probably didn't know were from New Mexico.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore is an American actress, producer, and former songwriter. She was born in Roswell, New Mexico in 1962 and began her acting career in the early 1980s. She first rose to fame in the films "St. Elmo's Fire" and "About Last Night..." which established her as a prominent Hollywood actress. She then went on to star in a number of hit films such as "Ghost," "A Few Good Men," and "Indecent Proposal."

Moore is also known for her roles in the films "G.I. Jane," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and "Margin Call." She has also made appearances in TV shows like "Empire" and "Will & Grace".

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is an American entrepreneur, businessman, and investor. He is the founder, CEO, and former chairman of Amazon, one of the world's largest online retailers. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1964 and graduated from Princeton University in 1986 with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science.

After a successful career on Wall Street, he founded Amazon in 1994 and has since grown the company into one of the largest and most valuable companies in the world. In addition to his role at Amazon, Bezos is also the owner of The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a space exploration company. He is considered one of the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of over $120 billion.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1992. She began her career in entertainment as a child actress, starring in the Disney Channel television film "Camp Rock" and the series "Sonny with a Chance." She later transitioned to a music career, releasing her debut album "Don't Forget" in 2008.

Throughout her career, she has released several successful albums and singles, such as "Sorry Not Sorry," "Skyscraper," and "Heart Attack." In addition to her music career, Lovato has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Glee," "The X Factor," and "Will & Grace." She has also been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction and has been an advocate for mental health awareness.

French Stewart

French Stewart is an American actor and comedian, known for his role as Harry Solomon on the television series "3rd Rock from the Sun." He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1964 and began his acting career in the late 1980s. He made his acting debut in the film "Downtown" in 1990 and later landed the role of Harry Solomon in "3rd Rock from the Sun," which ran from 1996 to 2001.

He has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including "Love Stinks," "The Loud House," and "Mom." In addition to his acting career, Stewart is also a skilled voice actor and has lent his voice to a number of animated series and films.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1973. He is an actor, comedian, and singer, and is best known for his role as Barney Stinson on the television series "How I Met Your Mother" and for playing the titular character on "Doogie Howser, M.D."

Harris has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Smurfs," "Gone Girl," and "A Million Ways to Die in the West." He is also known for his stage work, winning multiple Tony Awards for his performances in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" and "Assassins." Harris is also a talented magician.

Your Thoughts

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Pittsburgh and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!