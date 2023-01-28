Albuquerque, NM

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Albuquerque

Ted Rivers

Albuquerque might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Albuquerque.

Here are five celebrities you probably didn't know were from Albuquerque.

Demi Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIMlz_0kUPRG4P00
Photo byFrank Schwichtenberg, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Demi Lovato is a multi-talented artist who has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 20, 1992, and began her career as a child actress, appearing in the Disney Channel television film "Camp Rock" and the series "Sonny with a Chance." She quickly transitioned to music and released her debut album, "Don't Forget," in 2008, which included hit singles such as "Get Back" and "La La Land."

Following that, she released several more albums, showcasing her vocal range and versatility. Her albums like "Here We Go Again," "Unbroken," and "Tell Me You Love Me" have received critical and commercial success. Her songs such as "Skyscraper," "Heart Attack," and "Sorry Not Sorry" have become chart-topping hits and have been certified multiple times Platinum.

Demi has also been a judge on the singing competition show "The X Factor" and the coach on "The Voice" and has made appearances on various TV shows and movies. Her performances on those shows have been praised by the audience and critics alike. In addition to her successful career in entertainment, Demi is also a mental health advocate and has been open about her own struggles with addiction and mental health issues. She has been an inspiration to many people and has encouraged them to seek help and support.

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is an accomplished and versatile actor and entertainer who has made a name for himself in a variety of mediums. He began his career as a child actor, starring in the hit television series "Doogie Howser, M.D." as a teenage doctor. He then transitioned to a successful career in film and television, with notable roles in "How I Met Your Mother," "Gone Girl," and "A Series of Unfortunate Events." He is also a talented stage performer, winning multiple Tony Awards for his performances in Broadway productions such as "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" and "Assassins."

In addition to his acting career, Harris is also a skilled magician and has hosted the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Tony Awards. He is also an author, having written a memoir, "Choose Your Own Autobiography." He is known for his quick wit, charm, and showmanship, making him a sought-after host and performer. He has also done voice acting and animation and has been a regular guest on talk shows and late-night shows. Harris continues to take on a wide variety of roles and projects, solidifying his place as one of the most talented and respected actors in the industry.

Freddie Prinze Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2dXO_0kUPRG4P00
Photo byDavid Shankbone, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Freddie Prinze Jr. is an American actor and voice actor born in Los Angeles, California on March 8, 1976. He began his acting career in the mid-1990s, with his breakout role in the hit 1997 teen romantic comedy film, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." He went on to star in several other popular films, including "She's All That," "Summer Catch," and "Scooby-Doo" and its sequel "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed."

In addition to his work in film, Prinze has also had a successful career on television, with notable roles on the series "Boston Legal" and "24." He has also lent his voice to several animated series, including "Star Wars Rebels" and "Robot Chicken."

Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez is a television host, producer, and actress who was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She began her career as a news anchor and reporter before transitioning to entertainment reporting, hosting shows like "Extra" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

Sánchez is also a licensed pilot and founded Black Ops Aviation, a company that provides aerial filming services for feature films and television shows. In addition to her work in television, Sánchez has appeared in a number of films, including "Fight Club" and "The Day After Tomorrow." She is also known for her relationship with billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Willow Shields

Willow Shields is an American actress, known for her role as Primrose Everdeen in the Hunger Games film series. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2000, and began her acting career at a young age. She made her acting debut in the tv series "In Plain Sight" in 2009, and later landed the role of Primrose Everdeen in the Hunger Games series, which was her breakout role.

She has also appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including "In Plain Sight," "Beyond the Blackboard," and "In the Darkness." In addition to her acting career, Shields is also a skilled ballet dancer and has performed with the Albuquerque civic Ballet.

Your Thoughts

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Albuquerque and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!

