5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montana

Montana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montana.

Here are five celebrities you probably didn't know were from Montana.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is an American actress and singer. She was born on September 9, 1980, in Kalispell, Montana. Williams began her career as a child actress, appearing in various television shows and films before gaining recognition for her role in the popular teen drama series "Dawson's Creek."

After "Dawson's Creek," Williams went on to star in several independent films, including "Me Without You" and "Prozac Nation." She then received widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal of Alma in the 2005 film "Brokeback Mountain," for which she was nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild award.

Throughout her career, Williams has continued to take on a variety of roles in both independent and mainstream films. Some of her notable films include "I'm Not There," "Wendy and Lucy," "Blue Valentine," "My Week with Marilyn," and "Manchester by the Sea."

David Lynch

David Lynch is an American filmmaker, television director, visual artist, and musician. He was born in Missoula, Montana on January 20, 1946. Lynch began his career as a painter and then transitioned into filmmaking in the late 1970s.

Lynch's early films, such as "Eraserhead" and "The Elephant Man," received critical acclaim and helped establish him as a unique and visionary filmmaker. In the 1980s, he directed "Dune," a science fiction film based on the Frank Herbert novel of the same name, which received mixed reviews.

Lynch's breakout success came in 1990 with "Twin Peaks," a television series he co-created and directed. The series' unique blend of mystery, horror and dark humor gained a cult following and helped establish Lynch as a household name.

In recent years, Lynch has continued to work in film and television, directing and producing the critically acclaimed series "Twin Peaks: The Return" and the film "Inland Empire." He is also known for his work as a visual artist and musician, having exhibited his artwork in galleries around the world and released several albums of experimental music. Lynch's works often feature dreamlike and nightmarish imagery, offbeat and surreal storytelling, and non-linear narrative. He is considered one of the most important auteurs in the history of cinema.

Dana Carvey

Dana Carvey is an American comedian, actor, and writer, born on June 2, 1956, in Missoula, Montana. He began his career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1970s and early 1980s before joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1986. Carvey quickly became one of the show's most popular cast members, known for his characters such as The Church Lady, Garth Algar and for his impressions of George H.W. Bush and Ross Perot.

After leaving "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, Carvey went on to star in his own eponymous sketch comedy show, "The Dana Carvey Show," which ran for one season. He has also appeared in a number of films, such as "Clean Slate," "Opportunity Knocks," "Wayne's World," and "Wayne's World 2".

Carvey has also made guest appearances on several tv shows, such as "30 Rock" and "Hot in Cleveland" and has done voice-over work, including for the animated series "The Adventures of Puss in Boots" and "The Secret Life of Pets."

Carvey is widely considered a comedic genius, known for his sharp wit, clever impressions, and skillful physical comedy. He continues to perform stand-up comedy and occasionally appears on television and in film.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is an American actor, best known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett on the critically acclaimed television series "Modern Family." He was born on October 22, 1975, in Missoula, Montana.

Ferguson began his career as a stage actor in the late 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in a number of off-Broadway productions. In 2009, he landed the role of Mitchell Pritchett on "Modern Family," a role he played for the entire run of the series from 2009-2020. The show was a huge success and earned multiple awards and nominations, including eighty five Primetime Emmy Awards.

In addition to his work on "Modern Family," Ferguson has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, such as "Ugly Betty," "The Class," and "The Normal Heart." He also made guest appearances in popular shows such as "The Ellen Show" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Brad Bird

Brad Bird is an American animator, director, and screenwriter. He was born on September 24, 1957, in Kalispell, Montana.

Bird began his career in animation working for the Walt Disney Company in the late 1970s and early 1980s, working on projects such as "The Fox and the Hound" and "The Black Cauldron." In the late 1980s, he joined the animation studio Pixar, where he worked as a writer and director on several critically acclaimed films, "The Incredibles" (2004), and "Ratatouille" (2007).

Your Thoughts

So there you have it—some celebrities you probably didn't know were from Montana and some you definitely did! From actors and musicians to athletes and talk show hosts, the area has produced its fair share of famous faces over the years.

Comment any missed celebrities below, and let me know if anyone on this list surprised you!