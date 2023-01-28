New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggest

The Ohio Power Siting Board, a state agency that regulates new sources of power generation, has scheduled a public hearing in Madison County to discuss the proposed Oak Run Solar Project, which would be one of the largest solar farms in the country.

The hearing will take place on April 11th at Jonathan Alder High School in Plain City, and will allow members of the public to provide testimony about the project.

The Oak Run Solar Project is being developed by Kansas City-based renewable energy company Savion, and will include an 800-megawatt solar farm, a 300-megawatt energy storage system, and a 3.5-mile-long electric transmission line. The project would be located in Monroe, Somerford, and Deercreek townships, north of London near Plumwood, and would be built on land primarily owned by Bill Gates. The project area is 6,050 acres, and the solar panel arrays and associated facilities would occupy around 4,400 acres.

According to documents from the Siting Board, construction on the project could begin before the end of the year, with the solar farm coming online in stages starting potentially as soon as the end of 2025. The Oak Run Solar Project is one of nearly 50 solar farms in Ohio currently in operation or being developed.

The Ohio Power Siting Board has scheduled an evidentiary hearing to take place on May 15th at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio offices in Columbus, where expert testimony and evidence will be presented on the Oak Run Solar Project. The OPSB has already received over 200 comments on the project.