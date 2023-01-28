This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roof

The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.

However, unlike originally planned, this rink is not open to the public but is instead an amenity for the residents of the building. The rink isn't actually made from ice, as you might expect, but instead a synthetic material that replicates ice and is just as easy to skate around on.

The Kauffman Grand opened in 2020 after being purchased in 2015 by Core Realty. Speaking to the Post-Gazette, CEO Dean Adler had this to say about the unique rooftop:

“We want to create a rooftop no one in Pittsburgh has ever seen before,”

If that was their goal, they've certainly succeeded in catching the eye of one Reddit user who pondered why there was an ice rink on a rooftop in downtown Pittsburgh, admittedly an unusual sight. The user posted a picture of the 13-story building, which shows the empty ice rink in the distance.

Photo by Reddit user The_Grey_Mouser

Apartments at the Kauffman grand start from $1,550 and come with a string of attractive amenities besides the ice rink:

Pet friendly

Rooftop dog park

Rooftop pool

Rooftop basketball court

Golf simulator

The apartments were renovated from the old Kauffman's/Macy building, which was a popular department store in the city for many years. The building's management team has done an excellent job of preserving the historical charm of the building while also incorporating modern amenities that appeal to today's residents.

