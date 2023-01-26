Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never Knew

Raleigh, North Carolina, is a city known for its rich history, beautiful parks, and growing technology industry. But did you know that Raleigh has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Photo by Drew Perales on Unsplash

In this article, we will take a look at five unusual facts about Raleigh that you may not have known.

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

The city is home to the largest museum of natural sciences in the Southeast, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The museum is a leading research institution, and it's home to a wide variety of exhibits and displays that explore the natural world, including a replica of a dinosaur skeleton, a living conservatory and a planetarium.

Raleigh Street Grid

Raleigh was one of the first planned cities in the United States, with its street grid and city layout being designed in advance. The city's street grid, known as the "Raleigh plan," was laid out in 1792 by surveyor William Christmas and it remains largely unchanged to this day, making it one of the oldest street grids in the country.

North Carolina State Capitol

Raleigh is home to one of the oldest State Capitol building still in use in the United States. The North Carolina State Capitol building was completed in 1840, and it's been in continuous use since then. It's a great example of Greek Revival architecture, and it's open to the public for tours.

