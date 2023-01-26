Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita

Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

In this article, we will take a closer look at five celebrities from Wichita who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

Kendall Schmidt

Kendall Schmidt was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1990 and began his acting career at a young age. He is best known for his role as Kendall Knight on the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush." In addition to acting, Schmidt is also a singer and musician. He is the lead vocalist of the band Heffron Drive and has released several successful albums and singles with the band.

Hattie McDaniel

Hattie McDaniel was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1895. She was an actress, singer, and comedian, and was the first African American to win an Academy Award, which she won for her role as Mammy in the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind." McDaniel was also a talented singer and appeared in a number of musical films during her career.

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1951 and began her acting career in the 1970s. She is best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the television series "Cheers," for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe award. Alley has also appeared in a number of films, including "Look Who's Talking" and "Deconstructing Harry."

Don Johnson

Don Johnson was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. He is best known for his role as James "Sonny" Crockett on the television series "Miami Vice," for which he received a Golden Globe award. Johnson has also appeared in a number of films, including "The Hot Spot" and "Tin Cup." He has also recently been seen in the television series "Watchmen" and "Kenan".

Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst is a television host, producer and actor born in Wichita, Kansas. He is best known as the host of the reality show Survivor, which he has been hosting since its premiere in 2000. He has also hosted several other reality TV shows and has been critically acclaimed for his hosting skills.

Wichita continues to produce talented individuals who make their mark on the world, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for the city's rising stars.

Let us know your thoughts on these celebrities and any other famous people you know from Wichita in the comments below.