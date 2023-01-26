Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana has a rich music culture, and it has produced a number of successful bands that may not be immediately associated with their home state.

Royal Teeth, Better Than Ezra, and The American Tragedy are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may have flown under the radar as far as their Louisiana origins.

Royal Teeth

Royal Teeth is an American indie pop band formed in 2010 in Lafayette, Louisiana. The band is known for its catchy pop sound and has released several successful albums, including "Glow" (2013) and "Hard Luck" (2019). The band has had hit songs such as "Act Naturally" and "Amateurs."

Better Than Ezra

Better Than Ezra is an American alternative rock band formed in 1988 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The band is known for its mix of alternative rock, post-grunge, and power pop influences, and has released several successful albums, including "Deluxe" (1993) and "Closer" (2001). The band has had hit songs such as "Good" and "In the Blood."

Down

Down is an American heavy metal band from New Orleans, Louisiana, formed in 1991. The band is known for its mix of southern rock, stoner metal, and doom metal influencs, and has released several successful albums, including "Nola" (1995) and "Down II" (2002). The band is comprised of Phil Anselmo, Pepper Keenan, Jimmy Bower, Kirk Windstein, and Pat Bruders. Down is also known for its energetic live performances and has a dedicated fanbase.

Your Thoughts

Each band has its own unique sound and has achieved great success in its respective genres. It's always interesting to discover new bands and find out where they come from, and these bands from Louisiana are definitely worth checking out. So, what are your thoughts on these bands from Louisiana? Have you heard of them before? Let us know in the comments!