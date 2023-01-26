Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Missouri

Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about popular music, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands.

Puddle of Mudd, The Get Up Kids, Story of the Year, and Never Shout Never are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.

Puddle of Mudd

Puddle of Mudd is an American rock band formed in 1991 in Kansas City, Missouri. The band is known for its post-grunge sound and has released several successful albums, including "Come Clean" (2001) and "Life on Display" (2003). Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million records worldwide and has had hit songs such as "Blurry" and "She Hates Me."

The Get Up Kids

The Get Up Kids is an American emo band formed in 1995 in Kansas City, Missouri. The band is known for its emotional and introspective lyrics and has released several successful albums, including "Something to Write Home About" (1999) and "On a Wire" (2002). The Get Up Kids has been an influential band in the emo scene, and their music is still beloved by fans of the genre to this day.

Story of the Year

Story of the Year is an American rock band formed in 2000 in St. Louis, Missouri. The band is known for its mix of post-hardcore and emo influences and has released several successful albums, including "Page Avenue" (2003) and "In the Wake of Determination" (2005). The band has had hit songs such as "Until the Day I Die" and "Anthem of Our Dying Day."

Never Shout Never

Never Shout Never is an American pop-rock band formed in 2007 in Joplin, Missouri. The band is known for its catchy pop-rock sound and has released several successful albums, including "What Is Love?" (2010) and "Time Travel" (2011). The band has had hit songs such as "Happy" and "Bigcitydreams."

Your Thoughts

Each band has their own unique sound and has achieved great success in their respective genres. It's always interesting to discover new bands and find out where they come from, and these bands from Missouri are definitely worth checking out.

So, what are your thoughts on these bands from Missouri? Have you heard of them before? Let us know in the comments!