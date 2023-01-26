Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Iowa

Iowa is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!

To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 3 bands you may not have known were from Iowa!

Slipknot

Slipknot is a heavy metal band formed in Des Moines, Iowa in 1995. The band is known for its aggressive and intense sound, as well as its distinctive image and stage presence. Slipknot's music is a fusion of several genres, including metal, hard rock, industrial, and alternative rock. The band is also known for its elaborate live shows, which often feature elaborate costumes, masks and theatrics.

The band has released several successful albums, including "Slipknot" (1999), "Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)" (2004) and "All Hope Is Gone" (2008). They have sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Adam Young

Adam Young, the man behind the electropop and synth-pop project Owl City, is from Ottumwa, Iowa. He started the project in 2007, and released his debut album "Maybe I'm Dreaming" in 2008. He achieved mainstream success with the release of his second album "Ocean Eyes" in 2009, which included the hit single "Fireflies" which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

He continued to release successful albums, including "The Midsummer Station" (2012) and "Mobile Orchestra" (2015). He is known for his unique electronic sound and his introspective, dreamy lyrics. His music has been praised for its catchy beats, upbeat melodies and his unique vocal delivery.

The Everly Brothers

The Everly Brothers are a rock and roll duo formed in Shenandoah, Iowa in the 1950s. The band consisting of Phil and Don Everly, are known for their close harmony singing and their influential role in the development of rock and roll music. They have released several successful albums and have had hit songs such as "Wake Up Little Susie" and "Bye Bye Love."

Their music was an important influence on the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and many other acts in the 1960s and beyond. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, and their influence on popular music has been acknowledged by multiple generations of musicians.

Your Thoughts

And there you have it! Three rocking bands and artists from Pennsylvania! Some you may have known about, but others you may not have.

Can you think of any more bands from the state? Comment below with your suggestions!