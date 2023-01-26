Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City

Kansas City, Kansas is a city with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

In this article, we will take a closer look at five celebrities from Kansas City, Kansas who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

Scott Foley

Scott Foley is a talented actor, director, and writer, known for his versatility and range. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1972 and has been active in the entertainment industry for several decades. He is best known for his roles on the television series "Felicity," "Scandal," and "The Unit."

Foley first gained widespread recognition for his role as Noel Crane on the WB series "Felicity." The show was a critical and commercial success and ran for four seasons. His portrayal of Noel was praised by critics and audiences alike, and he was a fan favorite throughout the show's run. He later went on to star in the popular ABC political drama series "Scandal" as Jake Ballard, and was a regular cast member for its entire 7 seasons. He also played the lead in the CBS action drama series "The Unit" as Bob Brown.

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet is a talented actor, comedian, and producer, known for his ability to bring characters to life on the screen. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1971 and has been active in the entertainment industry for several decades. He is best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the critically acclaimed and award-winning television series "Modern Family."

On "Modern Family," Stonestreet portrayed Cameron Tucker, a stay-at-home dad and the husband of Mitchell Pritchett, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The show was a huge success, airing for 11 seasons, and won numerous awards and accolades. Stonestreet's portrayal of Cameron was widely praised, and he received multiple Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Everett McGill

Everett McGill is a versatile and accomplished actor and producer, known for his ability to bring depth and complexity to his performances. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1945 and has been active in the entertainment industry for several decades. He starred in the horror film "Silver Bullet" as Uncle Red, and in the horror-thriller film "The People Under the Stairs" as Man.

Dee Wallace

Dee Wallace is a talented and accomplished actress and author, known for her versatility and range. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1948 and has been active in the entertainment industry for several decades. She is best known for her roles in the films "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Cujo," and "The Hills Have Eyes."

In "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," Wallace played the role of Mary, the mother of the family that befriends E.T., the alien. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and was a critical and commercial success. Her portrayal of Mary was praised by critics and audiences alike, and the film is considered a classic of modern cinema. She also starred in the horror film "Cujo" as Donna Trenton, and in the horror film "The Hills Have Eyes" as Lynne Wood.

Your Thoughts

Kansas City continues to produce talented individuals who make their mark on the world, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for the city's rising stars.

Let us know your thoughts on these celebrities and any other famous people you know from Kansas City, Kansas in the comments below.