Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and friendly community. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

In this article, we will take a closer look at five celebrities from Sioux Falls who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

January Jones

January Jones was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1978 and began her acting career in the late 1990s. She is best known for her role as Betty Draper on the television series "Mad Men," for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe award. Jones has also appeared in a number of films, including "Love Actually" and "X-Men: First Class." She has also recently been seen in the Netflix series "The Last Man on Earth" and "Spinning Out"

Mary Hart

Mary Hart was born in Madison, South Dakota, but raised in Sioux Falls. She is best known as the former host of Entertainment Tonight, the longest-running entertainment news program. Hart has interviewed thousands of celebrities and covered major entertainment events during her tenure as host from 1982 to 2011.

Pat O'Brien

Pat O'Brien is a sports journalist and television personality who was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is best known for his work as a sportscaster for CBS Sports, where he covered a variety of sports and events, including the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four.

Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is a professional wrestler, mixed martial artist and actress born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She has competed in several promotions, including WWE, where she has held the NXT Women's Championship.

Your Thoughts

Sioux Falls continues to produce talented individuals who make their mark on the world, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for the city's rising stars.

Let us know your thoughts on these celebrities and any other famous people you know from Sioux Falls in the comments below.