Unusual Facts About Boston You Never Knew

Boston, Massachusetts, is a historic city known for its role in American history and its contributions to education and culture. But did you know that Boston has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Photo by Tiffany Chan on Unsplash

In this article, we will take a look at five unusual facts about Boston that you may not have known.

The Boston Common

Boston is home to the oldest public park in the United States, the Boston Common. The Boston Common was established in 1634 and it has served as a public park for over 380 years. Today, the park is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike and it's home to several monuments and statues, including the famous "Make Way for Ducklings" sculpture.

Extending Boston

Boston's Back Bay neighborhood is built on top of a massive landfill project that took place in the 19th century. The Back Bay neighborhood is one of Boston's most upscale and desirable areas, but it wasn't always that way. In the 19th century, the area was nothing more than a tidal marsh and the city decided to fill it in to create new land for development.

Tremont Street Subway

Boston is home to the first subway system in the United States, the Tremont Street Subway. The Tremont Street Subway opened in 1897, making it the first underground rapid transit system in the country. Today, the subway system is known as the "MBTA" or the "T" and it is the fourth-largest subway system in the country.

Your Thoughts

The five unusual facts highlighted in this article give a glimpse into the unique and interesting history of the city. We hope that this article has piqued your interest in Boston and that you will explore more of its history and culture.

We would love to hear your thoughts and any other unusual facts you might know about Boston.