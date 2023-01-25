Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew

Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Photo by William Duggan on Unsplash

In this article, we will take a look at unusual facts about Detroit that you may not have known.

Street Pattern

The city of Detroit was designed in a unique "radial" street pattern, with roads radiating out from the city center in a spoke-like configuration. This design, created by French urban planner and architect, Baron Georges-Eugene Haussmann, was intended to make the city more navigable and efficient.

The Detroit Masonic Temple

Detroit is home to the largest Masonic Temple in the world, which was completed in 1926. The Masonic Temple is a massive building that features multiple auditoriums, a drill hall, and a variety of other spaces for meetings and events. It is also home to the Masonic Library and Museum of Michigan.

Speakeasies in the Prohibition

In the 1920s and 1930s, Detroit was a major center of the speakeasy culture during the Prohibition era. The city was home to a large number of illegal bars and clubs, known as "speakeasies," which served alcohol during the period when the sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in the United States. Some of these speakeasies have been preserved and now operate as legitimate bars and restaurants.

