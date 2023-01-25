Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Texas

Texas is known for being a melting pot of culture and talent, and it's no surprise that the state has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

In this article, we will take a closer look at five celebrities from Texas who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was born in Houston, Texas in 1987 and began her acting career at a young age with the Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire." She has since appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "A Cinderella Story," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and "Younger." Duff has also released several successful albums and has had chart-topping singles.

Recently, she starred in the sequel series to "How I Met Your Mother," which is titled "How I Met Your Father" on Hulu.

Steve Martin

Steve Martin was born in Waco, Texas in 1945 and began his career as a stand-up comedian before transitioning to acting and writing. He has appeared in a number of films, including "The Jerk," "Roxanne," and "Parenthood," and has also written for television and film. He has won several awards for his work, including multiple Grammy Awards for his comedy albums and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2007.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger was born in Katy, Texas in 1969. She began her acting career in the mid-1990s and has since appeared in a number of films, including "Jerry Maguire," "Bridget Jones's Diary," and "Chicago." Zellweger has also been recognized for her work with numerous awards and nominations. She has been recently seen in the Netflix series "What/If" and the film "Judy" where she won an Academy award for best actress.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott, born Jacques Berman Webster II, was raised in Missouri City, Texas. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He began his career in the music industry in the early 2010s, and has since released several successful albums and singles, including "Goosebumps," "Butterfly Effect," and "Sicko Mode." He has also collaborated with a number of other artists and has won several awards for his work.

Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel was born in Houston, Texas in 1981. She began her acting career in the early 2000s and is best known for her role as Rory Gilmore on the television series "Gilmore Girls." She has also appeared in a number of films and television shows, including "Sin City," "Post Grad," and "The Handmaid's Tale." She has been critically acclaimed for her performances in various TV series and films.

