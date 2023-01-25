Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma

Ted Rivers

Oklahoma, known as the Sooner State, is home to a diverse range of individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics. From Hollywood actors to country music singers, Oklahoma has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals.

In this article, we will take a closer look at five celebrities from Oklahoma who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

Brad Pitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyHwq_0kR5D0hW00
Photo byDoD News Features, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1963. He began his career in the entertainment industry as a model and then transitioned to acting. He first gained attention with his role in the film "Thelma & Louise" in 1991. He went on to star in a number of critically acclaimed films such as "Fight Club" (1999), "Ocean's Eleven" (2001), "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008), and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019) which earned him an Academy award for best supporting actor.

He is also known for his humanitarian work, particularly his efforts to combat poverty and hunger through the organization he co-founded, Make It Right.

Ron Howard

Ron Howard was born in Duncan, Oklahoma in 1954. He began his career as a child actor, appearing in shows such as "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days." He then transitioned to directing and producing, and has since helmed a number of successful films and television shows.

Some of his notable films as a director include "Apollo 13" (1995), "A Beautiful Mind" (2001), and "The Da Vinci Code" (2006), and "Inferno" (2016). He has also produced a number of successful films and television shows through his production company, Imagine Entertainment.

Blake Shelton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UbRX_0kR5D0hW00
Photo byDoD News, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Blake Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma in 1976. He started his career in the country music industry in 2001 with the release of his debut album, "Austin." He has since released a number of successful albums, with a total of 11 studio albums and multiple chart-topping singles.

He is also known for his role as a coach on the singing competition show "The Voice," which he has been a part of since its inception in 2011. In addition, he has also hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.

Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally was born in Los Angeles, California but raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She began her career as a stage actress and then transitioned to television and film. She is best known for her role as Karen Walker on the hit TV show "Will & Grace," which earned her two Emmy Awards.

She has also appeared in a number of films and stage productions. In addition to her acting career, Mullally is also a singer and has released a number of albums.

Lee Pace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vD5H_0kR5D0hW00
Photo byAndrew Kelly, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Lee Pace was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma in 1979. He began his career in the theater and then transitioned to film and television. He is known for his roles in a number of films such as "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" (2012), "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" (2013) and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (2014).

He has also appeared on television, in shows such as "Pushing Daisies" (2007-2009) and "Halt and Catch Fire" (2014-2017) where he received recognition for his performances.

Your Thoughts

Oklahoma continues to produce talented individuals who make their mark on the world, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for the Sooner State's rising stars.

Let us know your thoughts on these celebrities and any other famous people you know from Oklahoma in the comments below.

# Oklahoma# celebrities# lifestyle# entertainment

Comments / 19

Comments / 0

