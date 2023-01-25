Virginia Beach, VA

Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew

Ted Rivers

Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PU86_0kR1Zocp00
Photo byDaniel HalsethonUnsplash

In this article, we will take a look at unusual facts about Virginia Beach that you may not have known.

Military History

Virginia Beach was once a major training ground for the military, with several military bases located in the area. The military presence in Virginia Beach dates back to World War I, and it has continued to play an important role in the city's history. Some of the bases located in Virginia Beach include NAS Oceana and Fort Story.

World's Longest Pleasure Beach

Virginia Beach is home to the world's longest pleasure beach, which stretches for 35 miles along the Atlantic coast. The beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and it offers a wide range of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, and fishing.

Cape Henry Lighthouse

The city is home to the oldest operating lighthouse in Virginia, the Cape Henry Lighthouse. The lighthouse was built in 1792 and it has been in continuous operation since then. Today, the lighthouse is open to the public and offers tours and exhibits on the history of lighthouse keeping.

Your Thoughts

The unusual facts highlighted in this article give a glimpse into the unique and interesting history of the city. We hope that this article has piqued your interest in Virginia Beach and that you will explore more of its history and culture.

We would love to hear your thoughts and any other unusual facts you might know about Virginia Beach.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# virginia beach# virginia# art# history# culture

Comments / 6

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
10K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Cincinnati, OH

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.

Read full story
Indiana State

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.

Read full story
9 comments
Denver, CO

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Denver

Denver, Colorado, is known for its beautiful mountains, outdoor recreation, and thriving cultural scene. But did you know that it is also home to some notable celebrities? From actors to comedians, Denver has produced a number of talented individuals who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

Read full story
Idaho State

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Idaho

Idaho is a state known for its natural beauty, with vast stretches of wilderness and rugged terrain. However, it's also home to a number of notable individuals who have made their mark in various fields. From Hollywood actors to musicians, Idaho has produced a diverse group of talented individuals.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina

South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.

Read full story
19 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Chesapeake

Chesapeake, Virginia, is a large and rapidly growing city located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods that are attractive to young professionals.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, located on the Atlantic coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its miles of beaches and boardwalk, as well as its historic and cultural attractions.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Mexico

New Mexico might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Mexico.

Read full story
15 comments
Albuquerque, NM

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Albuquerque

Albuquerque might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Albuquerque.

Read full story
Montana State

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montana

Montana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montana.

Read full story
1 comments
Manchester, NH

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Manchester

Manchester, New Hampshire, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, with a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents, with a strong economy and many job opportunities.

Read full story
Providence, RI

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Providence

Providence, Rhode Island, is the capital and most populous city in the state, known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its vibrant arts and culture scene, as well as its many job opportunities.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.

Read full story
3 comments
Detroit, MI

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan, is a city with a rich history and culture, known for its contributions to the automobile industry, music, and architecture. While the city has had its fair share of economic struggles, it has been undergoing a resurgence in recent years, particularly in the downtown and certain neighborhood areas.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison County, OH

New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggest

The Ohio Power Siting Board, a state agency that regulates new sources of power generation, has scheduled a public hearing in Madison County to discuss the proposed Oak Run Solar Project, which would be one of the largest solar farms in the country.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to Starbucks

An investigation has been launched into a Philadelphia teacher, Samira Mack, who is accused of asking for gift cards in return for boosting students' grades at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.

Read full story
6 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roof

The Kauffman Grand, a state-of-the-art skyscraper located in the heart of downtown, boasts a unique and exclusive feature that sets it apart from other buildings in the area: an ice hockey rink on its roof.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy