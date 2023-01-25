Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew

Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

In this article, we will take a look at unusual facts about Virginia Beach that you may not have known.

Military History

Virginia Beach was once a major training ground for the military, with several military bases located in the area. The military presence in Virginia Beach dates back to World War I, and it has continued to play an important role in the city's history. Some of the bases located in Virginia Beach include NAS Oceana and Fort Story.

World's Longest Pleasure Beach

Virginia Beach is home to the world's longest pleasure beach, which stretches for 35 miles along the Atlantic coast. The beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and it offers a wide range of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, and fishing.

Cape Henry Lighthouse

The city is home to the oldest operating lighthouse in Virginia, the Cape Henry Lighthouse. The lighthouse was built in 1792 and it has been in continuous operation since then. Today, the lighthouse is open to the public and offers tours and exhibits on the history of lighthouse keeping.

