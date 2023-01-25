Unusual Facts About Newark You Never Knew

Newark, New Jersey, is a city with a rich and varied history, known for its role as a major industrial and transportation hub. But did you know that Newark has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Photo by Nicolas Jehly on Unsplash

In this article, we will take a look at unusual facts about Newark that you may not have known.

First Commercial Airport in the United States

Newark was home to the first commercial airport in the United States, known as Newark Liberty International Airport, which began operations in 1928. The airport was originally called Newark Metropolitan Airport and it was the first major airport in the New York City metropolitan area. The airport was a major transportation hub during the early days of commercial aviation and it was expanded several times to accommodate the growing number of passengers.

History of Jazz

Newark was a major center of jazz music in the 1940s and 1950s, and it was home to many legendary jazz musicians such as Sarah Vaughan and Wayne Shorter. Newark was home to many jazz clubs and venues, and it was a popular destination for jazz musicians during the 1940s and 1950s.

Newark Museum's Tibetan art collection

Newark is home to the largest collection of Tibetan art outside of Tibet, at the Newark Museum. The Newark Museum's Tibetan art collection is one of the most comprehensive in the world, and it includes a wide range of objects such as sculptures, textiles, and ritual objects. The collection is a significant resource for scholars and researchers interested in the art and culture of Tibet and the Himalayan region, and it is open to the public for viewing.

The unusual facts highlighted in this article give a glimpse into the unique and interesting history of the city. We hope that this article has piqued your interest in Newark and that you will explore more of its history and culture.

We would love to hear your thoughts and any other unusual facts you might know about Newark.