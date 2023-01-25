Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never Knew

Greensboro, North Carolina, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful parks, and strong economy. But did you know that Greensboro has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

In this article, we will take a look at unusual facts about Greensboro that you may not have known.

First Sit-In

Greensboro was the site of the first sit-in of the Civil Rights Movement, which took place at the Woolworth's lunch counter in 1960. Four African-American college students sat at the "whites only" lunch counter and refused to leave, sparking a series of similar sit-ins across the South and contributing to the Civil Rights Movement. Today, the Woolworth's building is a museum dedicated to the Civil Rights Movement.

Greensboro Public Art Collection

The city is home to the largest collection of outdoor public art in North Carolina, the Greensboro Public Art Collection. The collection features over 60 works of art, including sculptures, murals, and other installations, located throughout the city. The collection is a popular destination for art lovers and it's a great way to explore the city.

Weatherspoon Art Museum

Greensboro is home to one of the largest collections of 19th and 20th-century American art in the Southeast, the Weatherspoon Art Museum. The museum is located on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and it's known for its collection of American art from the late 19th century to the present.

The unusual facts highlighted in this article give a glimpse into the unique and interesting history of the city. We hope that this article has piqued your interest in Greensboro and that you will explore more of its history and culture.

