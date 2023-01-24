The Best Festivals in New Hampshire That You Don’t Want to Miss

New Hampshire is a state located in the northeastern region of the United States, known for its picturesque landscapes, rugged mountains, and beautiful lakes. Throughout the year, the state plays host to a variety of festivals that showcase its unique culture and natural beauty. Here are some of the best festivals to check out in New Hampshire.

Photo by Suraj Gattani on Unsplash

The New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival

The New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival is an annual event that takes place in Lincoln, New Hampshire. The festival typically occurs in September and is a celebration of Scottish culture and heritage. The festival features traditional Scottish music, dance, and athletic competitions, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the different cultural traditions of Scotland.

The athletic competitions include traditional events such as caber toss, hammer throw, and weight for distance. Visitors can also enjoy traditional Scottish dance performances, where they can learn about and participate in traditional dances from Scotland.

In addition to the music, dance, and athletic competitions, the festival features a Celtic marketplace, where visitors can find traditional Scottish goods such as jewelry, clothing, and home decor. There are also food vendors offering traditional Scottish foods such as haggis, neeps and tatties (turnips and potatoes) and whisky.

The Portsmouth Beer Week

The Portsmouth Beer Week is an annual event that takes place in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The festival typically occurs in March, and is a celebration of craft beer. The festival features a wide variety of local and regional craft beers, giving visitors the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of beers and to discover new brews.

During the festival, many of the city's top breweries and bars participate, offering special tastings, beer and food pairings, and other events. Visitors can expect to find everything from IPAs, to stouts, to sours, and more.

The Portsmouth Beer Week is a great opportunity for beer enthusiasts to try some of the best local and regional craft beers and to discover new brews and breweries. It's a fun and delicious event that is perfect for all those who love beer and it's a great way to spend a week with friends and family.

The New Hampshire Film Festival

The New Hampshire Film Festival is an annual event that takes place in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The festival typically occurs in October and is a celebration of independent film from around the world. The festival features a wide variety of films, including feature-length films, short films, and documentaries, giving visitors the opportunity to watch a diverse range of films and discover new talent in the film industry.

The festival also features Q&A sessions with filmmakers, where visitors can ask questions and learn more about the making of the films. Additionally, there are workshops and panel discussions where visitors can learn about different aspects of filmmaking, such as screenwriting, cinematography, and film production.

In addition to the films and filmmaker discussions, the festival features a variety of other events such as opening night parties, after-parties and an awards ceremony, where the festival presents awards to the filmmakers for their outstanding achievements.

These are just a few of the many festivals that take place in New Hampshire. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these festivals are a great way to experience the state's unique culture and traditions. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find one that interests you.