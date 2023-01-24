The Best Festivals in West Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss

Ted Rivers

West Virginia is a state known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and this is reflected in the many festivals that take place throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcMTd_0kPXc1AX00
Photo byKevin KuonUnsplash

Whether you're interested in music, food, or outdoor adventure, there's something for everyone in West Virginia. Here are some of the best festivals to check out in the state.

The Vandalia Gathering

The Vandalia Gathering is an annual event that takes place in Charleston, West Virginia. The festival typically occurs in May and is one of the oldest and most popular cultural festivals in the state. It features traditional music, dance, crafts, and food from all over West Virginia and the surrounding region, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the different cultural traditions of the state and the region.

The festival features a variety of traditional music performances, showcasing a range of genres from different cultural backgrounds. Visitors can also enjoy traditional dance performances, where they can learn about and participate in traditional dances from different cultures. There are also craft demonstrations, where visitors can learn about traditional crafts and techniques, and even try their hand at making something themselves.

The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival

The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is an annual event that takes place in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The festival typically occurs in May and is a celebration of the state's wine and jazz culture. The festival features some of the best wines from the state's many wineries, giving visitors the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of wines and to discover new blends and flavors.

During the festival, many of the state's wineries participate, offering tastings and wine sales. Visitors can expect to find a variety of wines, such as reds, whites, and sparkling wines.

The festival features live jazz performances from local and national musicians, showcasing a range of jazz styles. Visitors can relax and enjoy the music while sipping on their favorite wines. There are also food vendors offering a variety of delicious food options, as well as vendors selling wine-related products, clothing, and other items.

The Mountain Music Festival

The Mountain Music Festival is an annual event that takes place in Elkins, West Virginia. The festival typically occurs in June and is a celebration of traditional mountain music and dance, as well as bluegrass and old-time music. The festival features a variety of performances from local and regional musicians, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the different musical traditions of the state and the region.

The festival features traditional mountain music and dance performances, showcasing a range of genres from different cultural backgrounds. Visitors can also enjoy bluegrass and old-time music performances, where they can learn about and participate in traditional dances from different cultures.

The festival's other activities such as jam sessions, instrument workshops, and storytelling sessions. Visitors can learn more about the state's rich musical heritage and how it has influenced the music of today. There are also food vendors offering traditional foods from the region, as well as vendors selling traditional crafts and instruments.

These are just a few of the many festivals that take place in West Virginia. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these festivals are a great way to experience the state's unique culture and traditions. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find one that interests you.

# west virginia# festivals# events# lifestyle# entertainment

