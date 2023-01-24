The Best Festivals in Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss

Virginia is home to a variety of festivals throughout the year, showcasing the state's rich history, culture, and natural beauty.

Photo by Derrick Brooks on Unsplash

Here are some of the best festivals in Virginia:

The Virginia Wine Festival

The Virginia Wine Festival is an annual event that takes place in September and is held in various locations throughout the state of Virginia. The festival features over 250 wines from Virginia wineries, giving attendees the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of wines and to discover new blends and flavors.

During the festival, many of the state's wineries participate, offering tastings, wine sales, and educational seminars on topics such as wine pairing, winemaking, and vineyard management. Visitors can expect to find a variety of wines, such as reds, whites, and sparkling wines, representing different regions and grape varietals of Virginia.

The Virginia Scottish Games

The Virginia Scottish Games is an annual event that takes place in September and is held in various locations throughout the state of Virginia. The festival features traditional Scottish music, dance, and athletics, giving attendees the opportunity to experience the different cultural traditions of Scotland.

The athletic competitions include traditional events such as caber toss, hammer throw, weight for distance and many more. Visitors can also enjoy traditional Scottish dance performances, where they can learn about and participate in traditional dances from Scotland.

In addition to the music, dance, and athletic competitions, the festival features a Scottish marketplace, where visitors can find traditional Scottish goods such as jewelry, clothing, and home decor. There are also food vendors offering traditional Scottish foods such as haggis, neeps and tatties (turnips and potatoes) and whisky.

These are just a few of the many festivals that take place in Virginia. Whether you're a wine lover, a beer enthusiast, or a fan of bacon, there's a festival for you in this great state.