The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss

Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Photo by Matt Koffel on Unsplash

Ohio State Fair

The Ohio State Fair is one of the most popular events in the state of Ohio, held annually in Columbus. The fair typically takes place over a 12-day period in late July and early August and offers a wide variety of attractions and entertainment options for visitors of all ages.

The fair features agricultural exhibits, showcasing the state's farming industry, with live animal displays, farm equipment and agricultural product. Visitors can also explore the home arts exhibits, featuring handmade crafts, home-baked goods, and more.

Visitors can also enjoy live music performances from local and national acts, showcasing a variety of genres. There are also food vendors offering a wide range of delicious food options, from classic fair fare to gourmet and international cuisine. The fair also features a carnival with a variety of rides, games and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival is an annual event that takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio. The festival typically occurs over a 3-day period in late July or early August, and features a wide variety of music genres, with performances from both established and up-and-coming artists. The festival is known for showcasing a diverse array of musicians, including R&B, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Soul.

The festival features multiple stages, where visitors can see live performances from a diverse range of artists. The festival also features food vendors, offering a variety of delicious food options, including traditional festival foods such as fried foods, BBQ and more.

Buckeye Country Superfest

The Buckeye Country Superfest is an annual country music festival that takes place in Columbus, Ohio. The festival typically occurs over a single day in May and features some of the biggest names in country music, drawing in thousands of visitors each year. The festival offers a great opportunity for country music fans to see their favorite artists in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The festival features multiple stages where visitors can see live performances from a diverse range of country music artists. The line-up typically includes a mix of established and up-and-coming country music acts, with a variety of styles and sub-genres represented.

These are just a few of the many festivals that take place in Ohio throughout the year. Whether you're interested in music, food, or culture, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this beautiful state. With so many options it's hard to pick just one, but these festivals are a great starting point for anyone looking to explore Ohio's diverse and exciting festival scene.