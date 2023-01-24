The Best Festivals in Pennsylvania That You Don’t Want to Miss

Ted Rivers

Pennsylvania is home to many diverse and exciting festivals throughout the year. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsV0D_0kPUBJ9E00
Photo byVidar Nordli-MathisenonUnsplash

One of the best festivals in the state is the Philadelphia Folk Festival, held annually in Schwenksville. This festival features a wide variety of folk and roots music, as well as workshops and camping opportunities. It's a great opportunity to see both established and up-and-coming artists in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Kutztown Folk Festival

The Kutztown Folk Festival is an annual event that takes place in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. The festival typically occurs over a nine-day period in late June and early July and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Pennsylvania Dutch. The festival is one of the oldest and most popular cultural festivals in the state and offers a wide variety of attractions and entertainment options for visitors of all ages.

The festival features traditional crafts, food, music, and dance, showcasing the customs and traditions of the Pennsylvania Dutch. Visitors can see artisans demonstrating traditional crafts such as quilting, woodcarving, and pottery making. There are also food vendors offering traditional Pennsylvania Dutch fare, such as shoofly pie, chow-chow, and funnel cakes.

Visitors can also participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations to learn more about the customs and traditions of the Pennsylvania Dutch. These activities include folk dancing, quilting, spinning, and more. The festival also features live music performances by local and regional musicians, showcasing traditional folk and bluegrass music.

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival

The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is an annual event that takes place in West Newton, Pennsylvania. The festival typically occurs over a week in the summer months and offers a unique opportunity for visitors to step back in time and experience the culture and customs of the Renaissance period.

The festival features a wide variety of entertainment options that transport visitors to a bygone era. There are jousting tournaments, sword fighting demonstrations, and other medieval entertainment that offers visitors a glimpse of what life was like during the Renaissance period. Visitors can also see artisans demonstrating traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, pottery making and more.

In addition to the entertainment, the festival features a wide variety of food, crafts and live music. Visitors can sample traditional Renaissance fare such as turkey legs, mead, and other delicacies. There are also vendors selling a variety of goods, such as handmade crafts, clothing, and other items.

Bethlehem Musikfest

The Bethlehem Musikfest is an annual ten-day festival that takes place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The festival typically occurs in August and features over 500 performances on 14 stages, showcasing a wide variety of music genres such as rock, pop, jazz, folk, and more. The festival features both local and national acts, and it's a great opportunity to discover new music and see some of your favorite artists in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The festival features multiple stages where visitors can see live performances from a diverse range of artists. The festival also features food vendors, offering a variety of delicious food options, including traditional festival foods such as fried foods, BBQ, and more. Arts and crafts booths are also set up throughout the festival, giving visitors an opportunity to browse and purchase handmade items from local artisans.

In addition to the music and food, the festival features a variety of activities and events such as a silent disco, poetry slam, and a comedy tent. Visitors can also enjoy shopping from vendors selling a variety of goods, such as handmade crafts, clothing, and other items.

These are just a few of the many festivals that take place in Pennsylvania throughout the year. Whether you're interested in music, food, or culture, there's something for everyone to enjoy in this beautiful state.

