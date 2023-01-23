Columbus, OH

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Ted Rivers

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJJjT_0kOIyuXx00
Photo byGlenn CarsteonUnsplash

Family Ties

"Family Ties" is a beloved sitcom that ran from 1982 to 1989, following the lives of the Keaton family in Columbus, Ohio. The show starred Michael J. Fox as the wisecracking Alex Keaton, who often clashed with his liberal parents, played by Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross. Despite being filmed in Los Angeles, California, the show was set in Columbus, Ohio.

The show's depiction of the Midwestern lifestyle and its portrayal of the city of Columbus as a key aspect of the show's appeal is one of its greatest strengths. The show's portrayal of the city's Midwest charm and the lifestyle of its residents is a nostalgic look back at a simpler time in American history. The show's attention to detail in the portrayal of the characters, their relationships, and the world they inhabit is also noteworthy.

The show's performances are also noteworthy, particularly Michael J. Fox in the role of Alex Keaton. He delivers a comedic and relatable portrayal of the character, who is a teenager navigating the challenges of growing up. The supporting cast is also strong, including Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, and Tina Yothers who deliver performances that bring the characters to life.

Kidding

"Kidding" is a critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama series that aired on Showtime from 2018 to 2020. Starring Jim Carrey in the lead role, the show follows the life of Jeff, a beloved children's television host who struggles to cope with personal tragedy. The show is set in Columbus, Ohio but filmed in Los Angeles, California.

The show explores the life of Jeff, known as "Mr. Pickles," a beloved children's television host, who's struggling to come to terms with the loss of one of his children. The show delves into the dark and complex psyche of Jeff as he tries to balance his work as a children's host and his personal life. Carrey's performance as Jeff is powerful and nuanced, capturing the character's pain and vulnerability while also delivering comedic moments.

The show's blend of dark humor and emotional depth is one of its greatest strengths. It's able to balance the humor and the drama, creating a unique and captivating viewing experience. The show's exploration of themes such as grief, loss, and the blurred lines between fantasy and reality adds depth and complexity to the story.

United States of Al

"United States of Al" is a comedy series that premiered on CBS in 2021. The show is set in Columbus, Ohio and follows the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran, and Al, an interpreter from Afghanistan who moves to Ohio to start a new life. The show is filmed in Los Angeles, California but set in Columbus, Ohio.

The show centers around the relationship between Riley and Al, as they navigate the cultural differences and challenges of living in a new country. The show's humor is derived from the fish-out-of-water scenarios that arise from Al's cultural differences and his attempts to understand and adapt to American culture.

The show is praised for its heartwarming and funny story, and for the chemistry between the two main characters. The performances of the main cast, including Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, are well-received by audiences and critics alike. The show also explores themes of friendship, family, and the immigrant experience in a relatable and comedic way.

From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television, showcasing the city's Midwest charm and lifestyle, and bringing attention to its unique character and landmarks. So, next time you're flipping through the channels, keep an eye out for these shows and see if you can spot any familiar sights from the Buckeye State.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# columbus# ohio# entertainment# lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Everything Pittburgh. News, history, facts, weather, if it happens in the Steel City, I report on it.

N/A
9K followers

More from Ted Rivers

Allegheny County, PA

Little Angelo is Looking For A New Home, Can You Help?

Meet Angelo, a unique and special feline with a big personality. Despite his cute and cuddly appearance, Angelo is a bit wary of people and takes time to warm up to them. He is a Jellicle cat and requires experienced, confident cat owners who can understand his needs and provide him with the patience and understanding he needs to thrive.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew

Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never Knew

Raleigh, North Carolina, is a city known for its rich history, beautiful parks, and growing technology industry. But did you know that Raleigh has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
Arkansas State

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.

Read full story
1 comments
Wichita, KS

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita

Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Louisiana

Louisiana has a rich music culture, and it has produced a number of successful bands that may not be immediately associated with their home state. Royal Teeth, Better Than Ezra, and The American Tragedy are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may have flown under the radar as far as their Louisiana origins.

Read full story
Missouri State

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Missouri

Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about popular music, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Puddle of Mudd, The Get Up Kids, Story of the Year, and Never Shout Never are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.

Read full story
16 comments
Iowa State

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Iowa

Iowa is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 3 bands you may not have known were from Iowa!

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, KS

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City

Kansas City, Kansas is a city with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

Read full story
4 comments
Overland Park, KS

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland Park

Overland Park, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

Read full story
Sioux Falls, SD

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and friendly community. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

Unusual Facts About Boston You Never Knew

Boston, Massachusetts, is a historic city known for its role in American history and its contributions to education and culture. But did you know that Boston has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew

Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
Texas State

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Texas

Texas is known for being a melting pot of culture and talent, and it's no surprise that the state has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.

Read full story
5 comments
Oklahoma State

Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Oklahoma

Oklahoma, known as the Sooner State, is home to a diverse range of individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics. From Hollywood actors to country music singers, Oklahoma has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals.

Read full story
13 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew

Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Unusual Facts About Charlotte You Never Knew

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its vibrant downtown, cultural attractions and as a financial hub. But did you know that Charlotte has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

Unusual Facts About Newark You Never Knew

Newark, New Jersey, is a city with a rich and varied history, known for its role as a major industrial and transportation hub. But did you know that Newark has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
3 comments
Toledo, OH

Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew

Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy