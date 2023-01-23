Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.

Photo by Glenn Carste on Unsplash

Family Ties

"Family Ties" is a beloved sitcom that ran from 1982 to 1989, following the lives of the Keaton family in Columbus, Ohio. The show starred Michael J. Fox as the wisecracking Alex Keaton, who often clashed with his liberal parents, played by Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross. Despite being filmed in Los Angeles, California, the show was set in Columbus, Ohio.

The show's depiction of the Midwestern lifestyle and its portrayal of the city of Columbus as a key aspect of the show's appeal is one of its greatest strengths. The show's portrayal of the city's Midwest charm and the lifestyle of its residents is a nostalgic look back at a simpler time in American history. The show's attention to detail in the portrayal of the characters, their relationships, and the world they inhabit is also noteworthy.

The show's performances are also noteworthy, particularly Michael J. Fox in the role of Alex Keaton. He delivers a comedic and relatable portrayal of the character, who is a teenager navigating the challenges of growing up. The supporting cast is also strong, including Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, and Tina Yothers who deliver performances that bring the characters to life.

Kidding

"Kidding" is a critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama series that aired on Showtime from 2018 to 2020. Starring Jim Carrey in the lead role, the show follows the life of Jeff, a beloved children's television host who struggles to cope with personal tragedy. The show is set in Columbus, Ohio but filmed in Los Angeles, California.

The show explores the life of Jeff, known as "Mr. Pickles," a beloved children's television host, who's struggling to come to terms with the loss of one of his children. The show delves into the dark and complex psyche of Jeff as he tries to balance his work as a children's host and his personal life. Carrey's performance as Jeff is powerful and nuanced, capturing the character's pain and vulnerability while also delivering comedic moments.

The show's blend of dark humor and emotional depth is one of its greatest strengths. It's able to balance the humor and the drama, creating a unique and captivating viewing experience. The show's exploration of themes such as grief, loss, and the blurred lines between fantasy and reality adds depth and complexity to the story.

United States of Al

"United States of Al" is a comedy series that premiered on CBS in 2021. The show is set in Columbus, Ohio and follows the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran, and Al, an interpreter from Afghanistan who moves to Ohio to start a new life. The show is filmed in Los Angeles, California but set in Columbus, Ohio.

The show centers around the relationship between Riley and Al, as they navigate the cultural differences and challenges of living in a new country. The show's humor is derived from the fish-out-of-water scenarios that arise from Al's cultural differences and his attempts to understand and adapt to American culture.

The show is praised for its heartwarming and funny story, and for the chemistry between the two main characters. The performances of the main cast, including Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, are well-received by audiences and critics alike. The show also explores themes of friendship, family, and the immigrant experience in a relatable and comedic way.

From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television, showcasing the city's Midwest charm and lifestyle, and bringing attention to its unique character and landmarks. So, next time you're flipping through the channels, keep an eye out for these shows and see if you can spot any familiar sights from the Buckeye State.