Popular TV Shows Set in Rhode Island: Your State on Screen

Ted Rivers

Rhode Island is a small state with a big personality, known for its charming coastal towns, delicious seafood, and unique culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state.

From animated comedies to family dramas, Rhode Island has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.

Photo byJohn-Mark Smith

Let's take a closer look at three of the most notable TV shows set in Rhode Island: Family Guy, Dumb and Dumber: the Animated Series, and Providence.

Family Guy

Family Guy is an animated comedy series that premiered on Fox in 1999 and is still airing. The show was created by Seth MacFarlane, who also voices the main character, Peter Griffin, the father of the family. The show follows the lives of the Griffin family, who live in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island. The main characters of the show are Peter, his wife Lois, their children Meg, Chris, and Stewie, and their talking dog Brian.

The show is known for its clever writing, satirical humor, and memorable characters. The show deals with a wide range of issues, such as family dynamics, social commentary, and pop culture references. The show often parodies various aspects of American culture and politics, and it has been praised for its ability to be both politically incorrect and socially aware. The show also features cutaway gags, which are short comedic skits that often take the form of parodies of popular movies, TV shows, and other media.

Family Guy has been highly praised by critics and has developed a large and dedicated fanbase, and it has been nominated for various awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy awards. The show has also been praised for its ability to remain fresh and relevant after more than 20 years on the air.

Dumb and Dumber: the Animated Series

Dumb and Dumber: The Animated Series is a spin-off of the popular 1994 film of the same name. The show aired on ABC from 1995 to 1996, and it was created by Hanna-Barbera. The show follows the misadventures of Lloyd Christmas, voiced by Matt Frewer, and Harry Dunne, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, as they navigate their way through their hometown of Providence, Rhode Island. The show is known for its slapstick humor, nonsensical plots, and over-the-top performances, as well as its ability to stay true to the characters and the spirit of the movie.

The show was not as well received as the movie and it struggled in the ratings, it was cancelled after only one season. Despite this, it has since gained a cult following and is considered a classic of 90s animation. The show was not nominated for any awards during its run but the characters of Lloyd and Harry remain popular and loved by many fans.

Providence

Providence is a family drama series that aired on NBC from 1999 to 2002. The show was created by John Masius and produced by NBC Productions. The show stars Melina Kanakaredes as Sydney Hansen, a successful plastic surgeon who moves back to her hometown of Providence, Rhode Island, to take care of her family after her father has a heart attack. The show follows Sydney's struggles as she balances her career and her family responsibilities and deals with the various personal and professional challenges she faces in her hometown.

The show is known for its realistic portrayal of family dynamics, and its exploration of themes of love, sacrifice, and forgiveness. The show deals with a wide range of issues that are relevant to families, such as parenting, relationships, and personal growth. The show also deals with more serious issues, such as illness and loss. The show was praised for its talented cast and its ability to capture the struggles and triumphs of family life.

The show earned average reviews from audiences and critics alike, and it was nominated for several awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Costumes For A Series. Despite its popularity, the show struggled in the ratings, and it was canceled after five seasons.

Whether you're a fan of animated comedies, slapstick humor, or family dramas, these shows are sure to provide hours of entertainment and a glimpse into the culture and lifestyle of Rhode Island.

# rhode island# entertainment# lifestyle

