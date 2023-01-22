The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?

John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.

John Overdeck was born and raised in New Jersey. He graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Mathematical and Computational Science and later earned a Master’s in Computer Science.

He co-founded Two Sigma Investments in 2001 with David Siegel and Mark Pickard, using technology and data to generate investment ideas. Today, the company is one of the most successful quantitative hedge funds in the world, with more than $60 billion in assets under management and over 1,000 employees.

As of 2021, Forbes estimated John Overdeck's net worth to be around 6.5 billion USD, making him one of the wealthiest people in the state of New Jersey.

Overdeck is also known for his philanthropy and community engagement. He and his wife, Laura, founded the Overdeck Family Foundation, which supports a wide range of charitable causes, including education, poverty, and community development. The foundation has been particularly active in the field of education, with a special focus on improving STEM education.

He is also a dedicated supporter of various education initiatives, such as the computer science education program, Code.org, and the Math for America, which supports math education in the New York City public schools.

In summary, John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, one of the most successful quantitative hedge funds in the world.