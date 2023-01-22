The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?

Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Warren Buffett was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and showed an early interest in business and investing. He started his investing career at a young age, buying his first stock at the age of 11 and filing his first tax return at age 13, when he had already made a profit from his investments.

He attended the University of Nebraska and later earned a Masters in Economics from the Columbia Business School. After graduation, he worked as a securities analyst and eventually began to manage investments for others through his partnerships.

In 1965, he became the majority shareholder and the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, a textile company based in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He transformed the company into a holding company and began acquiring a diverse range of companies, including insurance, retail, manufacturing, and energy companies. Berkshire Hathaway's subsidiaries include GEICO, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, and See's Candies among others.

As of 2021, Forbes estimated Warren Buffett's net worth to be around 118 billion USD, making him one of the wealthiest people in the world and the wealthiest person in the state of Nebraska.

Buffett is also known for his philanthropy and community engagement. He has pledged to give away more than 99% of his wealth to charitable causes, primarily through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He is also an active supporter of various education initiatives, including the Buffett Early Childhood Fund, which supports early childhood education programs in low-income communities.

Buffett is widely respected for his business acumen and investment strategies, and he is often referred to as the "Oracle of Omaha" for his ability to predict market trends and make profitable investments. He has received numerous awards and honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

